FIFA Women's World Cup
Vivianne Miedema questions equality of Ballon d'Or
FIFA Women's World Cup

Vivianne Miedema questions equality of Ballon d'Or

1 hour ago

One of women's soccer's biggest stars has expressed her disappointment around one of soccer's biggest awards.

Arsenal striker and Dutch star Vivianne Miedema took the Ballon d'Or to task on BBC's Behind the Goals podcast, saying, "I didn't feel appreciated as a woman footballer there."

Of the seven honors awarded at the Ballon d'Or in 2022, six were for men and one was for women.

"If they want to make it equal, they have to give the same awards to men's and women's football," Miedema said.

Annually, the Ballon d'Or is awarded to the top performer in the men's game as determined by global soccer journalists. The men's award has been in existence dating back to 1956. This year's winner was Real Madrid's Karim Benzema.

The Ballon d'Or Feminin was first created and awarded in 2018. Miedema was shortlisted for it the following year. This year's winner was FC Barcelona's Alexis Putellas, and finishing in second was Arsenal forward and Miedema's partner, Beth Mead. Miedema and Mead attended the ceremony.

"We've got the No. 2 from that year, who should arguably have been No. 1, turning up to the event as ‘my guest,’ Miedema said. "That would obviously never happen if [Lionel] Messi and Neymar had been walking next to each other."

"If they want to have women involved, they have to do it in a different way," Miedema added.


 


 

Get more from FIFA Women's World Cup Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
Women's World Cup 2023: Five reasons to get excited right now
FIFA Women's World Cup

Women's World Cup 2023: Five reasons to get excited right now

1 day ago
USWNT announces three-game slate for SheBelieves Cup in February
SheBelieves Cup

USWNT announces three-game slate for SheBelieves Cup in February

4 days ago
Alex Morgan, Adrianna Franch return to USWNT roster for Germany friendlies
United States

Alex Morgan, Adrianna Franch return to USWNT roster for Germany friendlies

October 31
5 NWSL stars who made their cases for USWNT's World Cup roster
United States

5 NWSL stars who made their cases for USWNT's World Cup roster

October 31
Carli Lloyd has doubts about USWNT's chances to three-peat at 2023 World Cup
FIFA World Cup 2022

Carli Lloyd has doubts about USWNT's chances to three-peat at 2023 World Cup

October 27
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesCollege Football Polls Image College Football PollsFIFA World Cup Schedule Image FIFA World Cup ScheduleCollege Basketball Polls Image College Basketball PollsFIFA World Cup Odds Image FIFA World Cup OddsNFL Player News NFL Player News
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes