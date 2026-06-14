Morocco's World Cup Star Ayyoub Bouaddi Will Be On Wishlist Of Top Clubs

Arsenal have reportedly made its move for one of the breakout stars of the 2026 World Cup, as Mikel Arteta looks to bolster his midfield options. The Gunners have apparently approached Lille regarding Morocco international Ayyoub Bouaddi, who has seen his stock skyrocket following an impressive display against Brazil.

Gunners step up pursuit of Ligue 1 prodigy

Arsenal have reportedly made a concrete approach to sign Bouaddi as they look to beat Europe’s elite to one of the most exciting talents in world football. The 18-year-old has become a primary target for the North London club, with recent reports indicating that the Premier League champions are ready to accelerate their plans.

According to Sky Sports Switzerland, Arsenal have been actively working on a deal to sign Bouaddi for several months and the Premier League champions have maintained regular contact with the midfielder’s entourage since January last year. The long-term scouting mission has now evolved into a formal pursuit as the teenager proves his worth on the biggest stage of all.

Arteta's pitch to Morocco international

Arteta is said to be a huge admirer of the youngster’s technical profile and versatility in the middle of the park. The report adds that Arsenal has made it clear to Bouaddi and his representatives that he would be considered an important part of Arteta’s squad straight away. This path to first-team football is expected to be a major factor in the player's decision-making process.

The strategic move to involve the player immediately has seemingly paid off in the early stages of negotiations. Arsenal’s message is said to have ‘resonated’ with Bouaddi, and the Morocco international has expressed his interest in the prospect of a move to Arsenal. However, securing his signature will require navigating a significant financial obstacle set by his current club.

Lille set price tag for World Cup star

With his performances for Morocco drawing global attention, Lille are in no rush to sell their prized asset on the cheap. Further talks between Arsenal and Bouaddi are already scheduled for after the World Cup, while Lille are demanding a €70 million (£60.4m) transfer fee for the midfielder. The French side are aware that his value could continue to rise as the tournament progresses in North America.

Bouaddi was one of the standout performers in Morocco’s opening 1-1 draw against Brazil, holding his own against some of the world's most established midfielders. Of all the central midfielders on show, Bouaddi was the one who showed the most maturity in controlling the ball for Morocco.

Competition from Paris as race heats up

Arsenal is not the only club looking to secure the 18-year-old's services this summer. There is reportedly strong competition from Paris Saint-Germain, but the fact it plays in Ligue 1 could work in the English club's favor, given Lille would be reluctant to sell to a direct rival. Chelsea, meanwhile, is another club who have been linked with the player.