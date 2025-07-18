English Premier League
Arsenal Keeps Spending: Noni Madueke Join Gunners From Rivals Chelsea
Updated Jul. 18, 2025 1:33 p.m. ET

Arsenal's transfer spree continued with the signing of England forward Noni Madueke from Chelsea on Friday.

He is Arsenal’s fourth signing of the offseason after midfielders Martin Zubimendi and Christian Norgard and goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga.

The 23-year-old Madueke's move comes after two and a half years at Chelsea, where he won the Club World Cup and Conference League.

"Noni already has valuable experience at the top level and we know he will make a big impact at Arsenal," sporting director Andrea Berta said.

Madueke reportedly signed for a fee of 48.5 million pounds ($65 million) on a five-year contract.

Madueke is also a part of Thomas Tuchel’s England squad and is in contention to play at next year’s World Cup if the team qualifies.

"Noni is an exciting and powerful young player, with his performances and numbers in recent seasons being of consistently high quality," Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said. "At just 23, Noni already brings experience of club and international football, and he knows the Premier League very well."

Reporting by The Associated Press. 

