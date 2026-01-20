Arsenal Player Ratings: Gunners Stay Perfect As Starting Striker Debate Heats Up

Gabriel Jesus' virtuoso display secured Arsenal a top-two spot in the league phase of the Champions League as they earned an impressive 3-1 win at Inter. The Brazil forward stole the show in Italy to stake his claim to be the Gunners' starting striker going forward, only for substitute Viktor Gyokeres to fire in a timely reminder to Mikel Arteta as his side maintained their 100 percent record in Europe this season.

Seeking their longest-ever winning streak in Europe's premier competition, Arsenal made a fast start as Jesus nearly got on the end of Bukayo Saka's dangerous pass across the six-yard box. They did then take the lead in the 10th minute when Jesus reacted quickest to Jurrien Timber's scuffed shot as he guided the ball home with an instinctive finish.

The hosts responded well to falling behind, however, and eight minutes later it was 1-1 when Petar Sucic leathered in a well-struck shot from 18 yards. It could have been 2-1, too, when Marcus Thuram slashed a wild shot over the bar when he was well placed in the box.

The Gunners have become known as the Premier League's set-piece kings, and they enhanced that reputation on the continent when Leandro Trossard headed Saka's corner back into the mixer and Jesus - who only returned from an anterior cruciate ligament injury less than six weeks ago - was on hand to head in from a yard out just after the half-hour mark. At the other end, Federico Dimarco was twice denied by David Raya to end a breathless first half in Milan.

Arsenal were not far away from having a two-goal cushion when Trossard volleyed just wide following great wing play from Saka. The England winger was then set free in the box, but he dawdled, and Alessandro Bastoni got back with a clattering challenge.

Arteta's side finally got a deserved third when Gyokeres fired in a much-needed goal six minutes from time following a stupendous pass from Gabriel Martinelli. The result means Arsenal, who have now secured seven wins from seven, will avoid having to play in the play-off round.

GOAL rates Arsenal's players from San Siro...

Goalkeeper & Defense

David Raya (7/10):

The Spaniard marshalled his area well and didn't look particularly troubled against a top side.

Jurrien Timber (6/10):

Has been such a dependable force for Arsenal this season, but the Dutchman wasn't at his best here.

William Saliba (8/10):

Was a class act at the back and seemed to be a step ahead of Inter's tricky attack, using his quick feet and poise to good effect.

Cristhian Mosquera (6/10):

On his first start since returning from an ankle injury, the 21-year-old sometimes struggled with the pace of the game, as well as the dangerous Thuram and Lautaro.

Myles Lewis-Skelly (5/10):

Just doesn't seem to be the same player that burst onto the scene last season. Maybe needs more game time to get himself going.

Midfield

Eberechi Eze (6/10):

Doesn't seem to have the same zip he had earlier on this season. Was limited to the odd shot, mixed in with losing the ball one time too many.

Martin Zubimendi (7/10):

The summer signing looks so calm and collected in possession, and he did his defensive duties well.

Mikel Merino (6/10):

Added some more physicality to Arsenal's midfield but picked up a clumsy yellow, which means he is suspended for next week's game against Kairat Almaty.

Attack

Bukayo Saka (8/10):

Caused Inter's backline all sorts of problems, and on another day, he could have had a handful of goals and assists. Just wasn't quite clinical enough in front of goal, but still an impressive all-round display to go with his assist.

Gabriel Jesus (9/10):

A near-flawless performance from the 28-year-old. Bagged a brace, the first of which was taken really well. He held the ball up well, brought others in to play, and was a constant threat.

Leandro Trossard (7/10):

Despite being slightly outplayed by his fellow Arsenal attackers, the wily Belgian still created openings for his team and provided an assist.

Subs & Manager

Ben White (6/10):

Went about his business quietly.

Declan Rice (7/10):

The Englishman was as solid as ever for his team.

Viktor Gyokeres (8/10):

Provided a good physical presence in attack and took his goal really well.

Gabriel Magalhaes (7/10):

Added a bit more defensive assuredness.

Gabriel Martinelli (7/10):

Fired a brilliant long-range pass that paved the way for Arsenal's third.

Mikel Arteta (8/10):

The Spaniard has been criticised, by some, for winning ugly this season, but this performance was anything but that. Arsenal showed off many of their qualities, and the decision to start Jesus was an inspired one.