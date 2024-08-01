Summer Olympics Argentina vs. France: Why 2022 World Cup rematch won't feature Lionel Messi or Kylian Mbappé Published Aug. 1, 2024 5:25 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The last time Argentina and France met at a major international soccer tournament, the anticipation beforehand was off the charts.

A week before Christmas in 2022, more than 1.5 billion people tuned in for that World Cup final in Qatar to see if Argentine superstar Lionel Messi would finally hoist the most coveted trophy in sports, or if his then Paris Saint-Germain teammate Kylian Mbappé would lead Les Bleus to their second straight title instead.

Somehow, the match exceeded all expectations. Mbappé scored a hat trick — including an equalizer in extra time — and Messi twice during the 3-3 tie, which was broken by Argentina in the penalty kick shootout. It was easily the greatest World Cup final ever contested.

The stakes and the players will be significantly different on Friday, when Argentina and France face off again, this time in the quarterfinals of the Paris Olympics.

How so? Let's count the ways:

Will Messi or Mbappé play?

No. The men's Olympic soccer competition is for the most part limited to players aged 23 or younger, with three overage exceptions allowed for each of the 16 participating nations. Argentina and France would've loved to include their headliners. But club teams aren't obligated to release players for the Summer Games the way they are for World Cups or continental championships. In any event, Messi was injured in last month's Copa América final and Mbappé is in preseason with new club Real Madrid after representing his country at Euro 2024.

Will anyone from the World Cup final participate?

Yes. Three members of Argentina's team at Qatar 2022 at these Olympics: defender Nicolas Otamendi and forwards Thiago Almada and Julián Álvarez. Álvarez and Otamendi were starters during their World Cup triumph and also during the 2024 Copa América. U.S. fans know Almada from his time with Atlanta United; he became the first active MLS player to win a World Cup two years ago. A squad player on that team, Almada is running the show for Argentina in France. Earlier this week, he scored a highlight-worthy goal in the Albiceleste's group finale against Ukraine.

How have these countries fared at previous Olympics?

Three-time World Cup champion Argentina won back-to-back Olympic golds in 2004 and 2008, with Messi leading the way at the latter. France, a two-time World Cup winner, claimed its only Olympic soccer title 40 years ago this year, at the 1984 Games in Los Angeles.

Which team is the favorite on Friday?

France. Led by coach and 1998 World Cup champ Thierry Henry, Les Bleus rode their home field advantage and cruised through group play with three wins in three games, including a 3-0 drubbing of the United States.

Argentina, the oddsmakers' third favorite after France and Spain, have already been beaten once at these Games, with Morocco upsetting the Albiceleste in the Olympic opener. The winner of Friday's encounter in Bordeaux will take on either Egypt or Paraguay in Monday's semifinal in Lyon.

Doug McIntyre is a soccer writer for FOX Sports who has covered the United States men's and women's national teams at FIFA World Cups on five continents. Follow him at @ByDougMcIntyre .

