Andrea Soncin hired as the new coach of Italy women’s national team

Published Sep. 8, 2023 12:40 p.m. ET

Andrea Soncin was announced as the new coach of the Italy women’s national team on Friday.

Soncin replaces Milena Bertolini, who stepped down after the Azzurre didn’t advance from their group at the Women’s World Cup.

The 45-year-old Soncin had led Venezia’s men’s youth team. The former striker also coached Venezia’s men’s team in Serie A on an interim basis.

Viviana Schiavi, a former player on the women’s national team and coach of the under-16 women’s squad, was named as Soncin’s top assistant. She is seen as an eventual successor for the top job.

The new staff will make its debut Sept. 22 when Italy visits Switzerland in the Nations League.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

Italy

