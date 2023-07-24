FIFA Women's World Cup
Alexi Lalas' World Cup power rankings: England falls to No. 3 after shaky performance
FIFA Women's World Cup

Alexi Lalas' World Cup power rankings: England falls to No. 3 after shaky performance

Updated Aug. 8, 2023 7:32 a.m. ET

The knockout stage of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup is nearing a close. With that, FOX Sports soccer analyst Alexi Lalas shared his latest batch of power rankings for the tournament on Saturday evening, which is now down to a top-five.

Here's a breakdown of where each team ranks and their records so far:

Alexi Lalas' power rankings ft. Japan, Spain and Australia | 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup

Alexi Lalas' power rankings ft. Japan, Spain and Australia | 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup

1. Japan (4-0-0): Japan did nothing to lose its top spot after beating Norway 3-1 in the round of 16.

2. Spain (3-0-1): Spain benefits from England's shaky performance in the round of 16.

3. England (4-0-0): The Lionesses won their round of 16 matchup with Nigeria, but it took penalties to decide the match.

4. France (2-1-0): The French bounced back following a surprising opening match draw to Jamaica, beating Brazil 2-1 and then Panama 6-3 to win Group F.

5. Australia (3-0-1): Australia has established itself as true contenders at the tournament despite not having its star striker Sam Kerr for most of it.

