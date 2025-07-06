United States
Alexi Lalas' Top 5 U.S. Players At Gold Cup: Luna And Tillman 'Real Stars'
Published Jul. 6, 2025 7:19 p.m. ET
Alexi Lalas
Soccer Analyst

To make the final of a tournament, you have to have some standout performances and, certainly, standout players — this is my best five for the United States at this year's Gold Cup.

As you've seen through the tournament with my power rankings, a player could move because they increased their stock, or it could just be someone who has brought it every day.

1
Diego Luna
Midfielder | RSL

I put Diego Luna at the top because when you talk about stars, it's about the ones that everyone comes to see, and I think, right now, Diego Luna is as big as a star as this U.S. team has had in a long time.

2
Malik Tillman
Midfielder | PSV

Malik Tillman and Diego Luna are the two real stars of the U.S. men's national team.

3
Chris Richards
Defender | Crystal Palace

Chris Richards has been wonderful throughout the tournament. I think he's a starter not just this summer but come the World Cup next summer unless something happens.

4
Patrick Agyemang
Striker | Charlotte

He started every single game and we know this U.S. team needs a striker. I think he's put himself at least in the conversation for future camps.

5
Sebastian Berhalter
Midfielder | Vancouver

We know what he can do with his set piece prowess. That is important going forward and really a consistency that is going to keep him in the conversation.

Alexi Lalas is a soccer analyst for FOX Sports and host of "Alexi Lalas' State of the Union Podcast." He represented the USMNT at the 1994 FIFA World Cup and had a nine-year professional career. In 2006, he became the president of the LA Galaxy and helped bring David Beckham to Major League Soccer.

