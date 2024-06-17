Alexi Lalas ranks the best teams at Copa América and Euro 2024
The Summer of Stars on FOX is in full swing with the CONMEBOL Copa América and the UEFA European Championship, which means it's time for the return of my Power Rankings.
You know them, you love them, or at least you know them; and back by popular demand — and when I say "popular demand," I mean that I demanded it.
Here's a look at where the teams stand with 15 days left in both tournaments:
*Power rankings were last updated on June 29
1. Argentina
Last result: 1-0 win vs. Chile
FIFA world ranking: 1
2. Germany
Last result: 1-1 draw vs. Switzerland
FIFA world ranking: 16
3. Spain
Last result: 1-0 win vs. Albania
FIFA world ranking: 8
4. France
Last result: 1-10 draw vs. Poland
FIFA world ranking: 2
5. Uruguay
Last result: 5-0 win vs. Bolivia
FIFA world ranking: 14
6. Portugal
Last result: 2-0 win vs. Georgia
FIFA world ranking: 6
7. Colombia
Last result: 3-0 win vs. Costa Rica
FIFA world ranking: 12
8. Brazil
Last result: 4-1 win vs. Paraguay
FIFA world ranking: 4
9. England
Last result: 0-0 draw vs. Slovenia
FIFA world ranking: 5
10. Netherlands
Last result: 3-2 loss vs. Austria
FIFA world ranking: 7
The Netherlands have not lost to Poland in their last 13 matches, a streak dating back to May 1979.
Alexi Lalas is a soccer analyst for FOX Sports and host of "Alexi Lalas' State of the Union Podcast." He represented the USMNT at the 1994 FIFA World Cup and had a nine-year professional career. In 2006, he became the president of the LA Galaxy and helped bring David Beckham to Major League Soccer.
