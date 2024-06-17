UEFA Euro Alexi Lalas ranks the best teams at Copa América and Euro 2024 Updated Jun. 29, 2024 2:56 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Summer of Stars on FOX is in full swing with the CONMEBOL Copa América and the UEFA European Championship , which means it's time for the return of my Power Rankings.

You know them, you love them, or at least you know them; and back by popular demand — and when I say "popular demand," I mean that I demanded it.

Here's a look at where the teams stand with 15 days left in both tournaments:

*Power rankings were last updated on June 29

ADVERTISEMENT

Last result: 1-0 win vs. Chile

FIFA world ranking: 1

Last result: 1-1 draw vs. Switzerland

FIFA world ranking: 16

Last result: 1-0 win vs. Albania

FIFA world ranking: 8

Last result: 1-10 draw vs. Poland

FIFA world ranking: 2

Last result: 5-0 win vs. Bolivia

FIFA world ranking: 14

Last result: 2-0 win vs. Georgia

FIFA world ranking: 6

Last result: 3-0 win vs. Costa Rica

FIFA world ranking: 12

Last result: 4-1 win vs. Paraguay

FIFA world ranking: 4

Last result: 0-0 draw vs. Slovenia

FIFA world ranking: 5

Last result: 3-2 loss vs. Austria

FIFA world ranking: 7

The Netherlands have not lost to Poland in their last 13 matches, a streak dating back to May 1979.

Alexi Lalas is a soccer analyst for FOX Sports and host of "Alexi Lalas' State of the Union Podcast." He represented the USMNT at the 1994 FIFA World Cup and had a nine-year professional career. In 2006, he became the president of the LA Galaxy and helped bring David Beckham to Major League Soccer.

share