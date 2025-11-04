Boos and a Defaced Mural: Trent Alexander-Arnold's Liverpool Return Was Bad

A mural of Trent Alexander-Arnold was defaced ahead of his return to Liverpool with Real Madrid on Tuesday and the former Anfield hero was later jeered and taunted by the home fans.

To round off a miserable return to Merseyside for the defender, Madrid fell to a 1-0 defeat in the Champions League.

Alexander-Arnold infuriated Liverpool supporters when he left his hometown club to join the Spanish giants in July. And feelings were evidently still raw on his first return to Anfield since that move.

The word "rat" was repeatedly daubed over a mural celebrating Alexander-Arnold, located near Liverpool’s stadium. The vandalism was removed before Liverpool hosted Madrid on Tuesday evening, but fans vented their anger when he came on as a late substitute in the match.

Despite winning two Premier League titles and the Champions League in a trophy-laden decade at the club, fans jeered the academy graduate toward the end of last season — prompting former manager Jurgen Klopp to say "I couldn’t have been more disappointed."

Months have passed, but the hostility remains. Alexander-Arnold had to contend with more abuse inside the stadium with some fans chanting obscenities as he warmed up in the second half.

Liverpool coach Arne Slot admitted Monday he did not know how supporters would react.

He and Alexander-Arnold got their answer when the player came on for Arda Guler in the 81st as loud jeers rang around all sides of the stadium and the boos continued each time he touched the ball.

Alexander-Arnold made 354 appearances for Liverpool after graduating from its academy in 2015. He helped the team win eight major trophies in that time — including the league title in 2020, which ended the club's 30-year wait to be crowned English champion.

Alexis Mac Allister scored the only goal of the game with a 61st-minute header. Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois pulled off a string of saves in each half to keep the score down.

Reporting by The Associated Press.