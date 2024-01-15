FIFA Women's World Cup
Aitana Bonmatí hails 'powerful generation of women' as she accepts Best FIFA Women's Player award
FIFA Women's World Cup

Aitana Bonmatí hails 'powerful generation of women' as she accepts Best FIFA Women's Player award

Updated Jan. 15, 2024 7:43 p.m. ET

World Cup champion Aitana Bonmatí hailed a "powerful generation of women" on Monday in accepting FIFA's award as best female soccer player.

Looking on inside the Hammersmith Apollo theater was Spain teammate Jenni Hermoso, who has spearheaded the fight against sexism in women's soccer in Spain.

Hermoso was on the shortlist for the award, along with runner-up Linda Caicedo of Colombia.

Bonmatí and Hermoso helped Spain win its first Women's World Cup, beating England 1-0 in the final in Sydney last August.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 33-year-old Hermoso was forcibly kissed on the lips by then-Spanish federation president Luis Rubiales during the trophy ceremony. Hermoso recently testified at a Madrid court as part of a sexual assault case against Rubiales.

"I'm proud of being part of a powerful generation of women who are changing the rules of the game and the world," Bonmatí said in English.

The 25-year-old Spain playmaker won her first Ballon d'Or award last October. She took home a UEFA award in August, and used her acceptance speech to support Hermoso.

Rubiales eventually resigned three weeks after the Aug. 20 final. Women's team coach Jorge Vilda also left his post in the fallout.

Hermoso recently stated that Vilda also had to go because players felt he routinely invaded their privacy.

Spain's best moments in the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup

Spain's best moments in the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup

Reporting by The Associated Press.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
Aitana Bonmati Conca
Spain
FIFA Women's World Cup
share
Get more from FIFA Women's World Cup Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NFL Playoff Bracket Image NFL Playoff BracketNFL Power Rankings Image NFL Power RankingsNBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power RankingsSuper Bowl Odds Image Super Bowl OddsNFL MVP Race Image NFL MVP RacePodcasts Image Podcasts
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes