'Unacceptable': AFCON Winners Senegal Faces Discipline After Chaotic Finish

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has confirmed disciplinary proceedings against Senegal following their dramatic AFCON victory. The Lions of Teranga staged a controversial walk-off protesting a late penalty for Morocco, delaying the conclusion of the final by 14 minutes. Despite returning to win, the governing body and FIFA president Gianni Infantino have condemned the "unacceptable" scenes in Rabat.

CAF launches investigation into 'unacceptable' final scenes

The celebrations for Senegal’s second Africa Cup of Nations title in four years have been immediately dampened by the confirmation of disciplinary action from the continent’s governing body. The CAF has officially opened proceedings against the newly crowned champions following extraordinary scenes in Rabat, where the Senegal team, led by head coach Pape Thiaw, walked off the pitch in protest during the dying moments of normal time.

While the Lions of Teranga ultimately lifted the trophy, their conduct has drawn sharp rebuke. In a statement released shortly after the final, CAF made it clear that the result of the match does not exempt the victors from scrutiny regarding their adherence to the laws of the game. The body is currently reviewing comprehensive video footage of the incident to identify the specific individuals responsible for the stoppage, which threatened to cause the abandonment of the tournament's showpiece event.

"The Confederation Africaine de Football ('CAF') condemns the unacceptable behaviour of some players and officials during the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2025 Final between Morocco and Senegal in Rabat last night," the statement read. It went on to emphasise that any actions targeting match officials or organisers would be treated with severity, promising to refer the matter to "competent bodies for appropriate action to be taken against those found guilty."

VAR controversy sparks 14-minute stoppage time protest

The catalyst for the chaos arrived deep into stoppage time at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium. With the score locked at 0-0, the match erupted when Congolese referee Jean-Jacques Ndala was advised to review a potential penalty incident on the pitchside monitor. The check concerned a challenge by Senegal full-back El Hadji Malick Diouf on Morocco’s Brahim Diaz inside the box. When Ndala pointed to the spot, the decision proved to be the breaking point for the Senegalese contingent.

Tensions were already at boiling point. Moments prior to the penalty incident, Senegal had seen an opening goal disallowed for what they perceived to be a soft foul on Morocco captain Achraf Hakimi. The accumulation of these decisions led to a collective loss of composure. Head coach Pape Thiaw was seen furiously gesturing to his players, instructing them to leave the field of play.

What followed was a surreal 14-minute hiatus. The majority of the Senegal squad disappeared down the tunnel, leaving the Moroccan players, the officials, and a bewildered global audience waiting in uncertainty. The walk-off was a high-stakes gamble that teetered on the brink of a forfeit. It took the intervention of senior figures, most notably talisman Sadio Mane, to talk the squad down and convince them to return to the pitch to complete the match, avoiding what would have been a disastrous end to the tournament.

Mendy heroics and Gueye stunner secure historic victory

When the players finally re-emerged and the match restarted in the 24th minute of stoppage time, the psychological momentum had shifted wildly. Morocco’s Brahim Diaz stood over the penalty spot with the weight of a nation and its 50-year wait for the trophy on his shoulders. Perhaps affected by the long delay, Diaz attempted a 'Panenka' style chip down the middle. It was a poor execution, and Senegal goalkeeper Edouard Mendy stood his ground to make the easiest of saves.

The miss deflated the hosts and emboldened Senegal. Having survived the penalty scare and the threat of abandonment, the Lions of Teranga regrouped for extra time. The decisive moment came courtesy of Pape Gueye, who produced a stunning strike to silence the home crowd and secure a 1-0 victory. It was a testament to Senegal’s mental resilience that they could switch focus from a near-mutiny to winning a major final in the space of half an hour.

Pape Thiaw, who had been the instigator of the walk-off, cut a contrite figure after the celebrations. He offered an apology for his actions, acknowledging that emotions had gotten the better of him in the heat of the moment.

FIFA chief slams 'violence' and lack of respect

The fallout from the match has extended beyond Africa, drawing the attention of FIFA president Infantino. Present at the stadium, Infantino witnessed the chaotic scenes firsthand and issued a stern condemnation of the behaviour displayed by the Senegalese technical staff and players, as well as the unrest in the stands.

"We also witnessed unacceptable scenes on the field and in the stands - we strongly condemn the behaviour of some supporters as well as some Senegalese players and technical staff members," Infantino stated. His comments highlighted a concern for the integrity of the sport, reinforcing that walking off the pitch is never a valid form of protest.

"It is unacceptable to leave the field of play in this manner, and equally, violence cannot be tolerated in our sport, it is simply not right," the FIFA boss added. "We must always respect the decisions taken by the match officials on and off the field of play. Teams must compete on the pitch and within the Laws of the Game, because anything less puts the very essence of football at risk."