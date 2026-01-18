AFCON Final Chaos: Senegal Wins After Protest, Morocco's Missed Penalty

Morocco talisman Brahim Diaz missed a 114th-minute penalty against Senegal in the AFCON final after inexplicably trying a Panenka chip, which was easily saved by opposition goalkeeper Edouard Mendy.

The Real Madrid ace blew the chance to win the trophy for his country after the Senegal squad had stormed off in protest against the initial award of the penalty.

WATCH: Diaz misses chance to win the AFCON

Diaz was made to pay early in the first half of extra time, too, as Pape Gueye scored to give Senegal a 1-0 lead in truly extraordinary scenes at the Stade Prince Moulay Abdallah. Gueye fired an unstoppable shot into the top corner from just outside the box to spark wild celebrations. Diaz was taken off moments later and looked visibly emotional after taking his place on the Morocco bench, having blown his chance to become a national hero.

Lengthy delay after Senegal storm off

Deep into second half added time, Diaz went down in the box under contact from Senegal defender El Hadji Malick Diouf as a corner was swung in towards the back post.

Referee Jean-Jacques Ngambo Ndala did not give a spot kick initially, but VAR asked for a review, and after consulting the pitchside monitor, he awarded Morocco a penalty, much to the fury of the Senegal players and staff.

A furious row erupted between both teams on the touchline and Senegal head coach Pape Thiaw instructed his players return to the dressing room. The large majority did exactly that, but ex-Liverpool star Sadio Mane was among those to try and get his team-mates back onto the pitch. For a moment, it looked like the final might be abandoned, but the Senegal team eventually re-emerged in full, and Diaz was free to take his penalty in the 114th minute. By that time, though, he had clearly been thinking too long about how to execute his kick, which floated harmlessly into the arms of the grateful Senegal goalkeeper Mendy.

'Too clever for his own good'

Former Nigeria striker Efan Ekoku was among those left in disbelief by Diaz's attempt, as he said while commentating on the game for E4: "What is Brahim Diaz doing? What is he doing? I cannot believe he has done that. Too clever for his own good. To do that is absolutely ridiculous. He may never ever get another chance to score a winning goal in an AFCON final."

Senegal clinch second title

Senegal held on for a historic 1-0 win after extra time, clinching their second AFCON crown five years on from their first triumph. Meanwhile, Morocco's 50-year wait to lift the famous gold trophy again goes on, and Diaz will no doubt be painted as the villain in his homeland. Morocco were favourites to win the final as hosts, with Achraf Hakimi and Noussair Mazraoui among the other star names in their ranks, but Senegal were able to outlast them in an extraordinary final.