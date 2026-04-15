Germany vs. Ivory Coast Prediction, Odds, Picks For World Cup Match

Germany and Ivory Coast will face off in Matchday 2 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup on June 20, 2026, at Toronto Stadium on FOX.

This match marks the first-ever World Cup meeting between these two nations.

After Germany and Ivory Coast both won their openers, either would advance with a win on Saturday, and the winner could also clinch the group depending on the result of the Ecuador vs. Curaçao match.

Germany recorded the largest margin of victory of any team in the first set of group games at this tournament, beating Curaçao 7-1 last Sunday.

Germany's dominating win marked the second time its had six different scorers in a World Cup match. Kai Havertz was the only German to score twice.

Meanwhile, Ivory Coast won its opening match in dramatic fashion as Amad Diallo came off the bench to score the latest Ivory Coast goal at a World Cup ever. Diallo's 90th minute heroics gave Ivory Coast three points in its huge 1-0 win over Ecuador.

Let’s check out the odds for the Germany vs. Ivory Coast match at FanDuel Sportsbook as of June 20.

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Kai Havertz is +145 to score against the Ivory Coast (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images).

Germany vs. Ivory Coast Odds

Moneyline

Germany : -190 (bet $10 to win $15.13 total)

Ivory Coast : +490 (bet $10 to win $59 total)

Draw: +360 (bet $10 to win $46 total)

Spread

Germany -1.5: +145 (bet $10 to win $24.50 total)

Ivory Coast +1.5: -180 (bet $10 to win $15.56 total)

Over/Under Total Odds: 2.5

Over : -170 (bet $10 to win $15.88 total)

Under: +138 (bet $10 to win $23.80 total)

Germany vs. Ivory Coast Prediction, Pick

From FOX Sports Wagering Analyst, Chris ‘The Bear’ Fallica:

I love this Ivory Coast side. It sent out an odd starting XI against Ecuador, but the subs certainly had an impact, and they really grew into the match, ultimately resulting in a winner. The electric Yan Diomande has been the talk of the transfer market, and he will give Germany problems. The fact Germany put seven on the board against Curaçao has made it a little overvalued here. One other thing to consider, and maybe I'm putting too much into this: Winning this group means a highly likely Round of 16 match with France. Does Germany really want that? Would it be the worst thing for it to draw here? I think the Ivory Coast doesn't care one bit and would savor the underdog role, but I’d imagine the Germans would want to avoid France as long as possible. Take Ivory Coast Win or Draw (+145).

How to Watch Germany vs. Ivory Coast

Let's take a look at some other bets for the match.

Anytime Goalscorer Props

Tie No Bet

Germany : -500 (bet $10 to win $60 total)

Ivory Coast: +340 (bet $10 to win $44 total)

Both Teams to Score