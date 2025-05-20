FIFA Men's World Cup
2026 FIFA World Cup teams: Who has qualified for the World Cup?
2026 FIFA World Cup teams: Who has qualified for the World Cup?

May. 20, 2025

We are about a year out from the next FIFA World Cup, but some nations are already earning spots in the 23rd edition of the world's biggest sporting event. Check out every team that has qualified for the 2026 World Cup, which is scheduled to begin on Thursday, June 11, 2026.

2026 FIFA World Cup Teams

Below is the list of nations that have qualified for the 2026 World Cup based on the date of qualification:

Check out each nation's path to World Cup qualification as well as how many times they have made an appearance:

United States

  • How they qualified: Automatically qualified as a co-host nation. The USA also hosted the 1994 World Cup.
  • World Cup appearances: 12
Mexico

  • How they qualified: Automatically qualified as a co-host nation. Mexico hosted the 1970 and 1986 tournaments.
  • World Cup appearances: 18

Canada

  • How they qualified: Automatically qualified as a co-host nation. This is the first World Cup that Canada will be hosting.
  • World Cup appearances: 3

Japan

  • How they qualified: Qualified through the AFC third round by topping their group.
  • World Cup appearances: 8

New Zealand

  • How they qualified: Qualifed by winning the OFC qualifying final.
  • World Cup appearances: 3

Iran

  • How they qualified: Qualified through the AFC third round, finishing in the top spot of their group.
  • World Cup appearances: 7

Argentina

  • How they qualified: Qualified through CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers as the leader in the standings.
  • World Cup appearances: 19

How many teams will qualify for the 2026 World Cup?

For the first time ever, 48 teams will qualify for the 2026 World Cup. The previous total was 32 teams.

How can I watch the World Cup?

Matches will be broadcast on FOX, FS1, FOXSports.com and the FOX Sports App.

When is the final 2026 FIFA World Cup draw?

The final draw will take place in December 2025 at a location to be determined in the United States.

