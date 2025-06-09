2025 USMNT Gold Cup Roster: All 26 players on the squad
The U.S. Men’s National Team has officially revealed its 26-man roster for the 2025 CONCACAF Gold Cup, aiming to reclaim the regional crown with a mix of veteran leadership, European-based talent, and rising domestic stars.
The roster features players from 21 different clubs across MLS, Europe, and beyond. Below is the full, alphabetized player list, including each player's position and club affiliation.
2025 USMNT Gold Cup Roster
Goalkeepers
- Chris Brady (Chicago Fire FC)
- Matt Freese (New York City FC)
- Matt Turner (Crystal Palace FC)
Defenders
- Alex Freeman (Orlando City SC)
- Nathan Harriel (Philadelphia Union)
- Mark McKenzie (Toulouse FC)
- Tim Ream (Charlotte FC)
- Chris Richards (Crystal Palace FC)
- Miles Robinson (FC Cincinnati)
- John Tolkin (Holstein Kiel)
- Walker Zimmerman (Nashville SC)
Midfielders
- Brenden Aaronson (Leeds United FC)
- Tyler Adams (AFC Bournemouth)
- Max Arfsten (Columbus Crew)
- Sebastian Berhalter (Vancouver Whitecaps FC)
- Johnny Cardoso (Real Betis)
- Luca de la Torre (San Diego FC)
- Diego Luna (Real Salt Lake)
- Jack McGlynn (Houston Dynamo)
- Quinn Sullivan (Philadelphia Union)
- Malik Tillman (PSV Eindhoven)
Forwards
- Paxten Aaronson (FC Utrecht)
- Patrick Agyemang (Charlotte FC)
- Damion Downs (FC Köln)
- Brian White (Vancouver Whitecaps FC)
- Haji Wright (Coventry City FC)
Who is missing from the USMNT Gold Cup roster?
FOX Sports reported on Wednesday that star attacker Christian Pulisic would skip this summer’s tournament following two grueling seasons with Italian club A.C. Milan. Weston McKennie and Tim Weah are unavailable because Juventus is participating in the FIFA Club World Cup instead, as is Gio Reyna’s Borussia Dortmund.
Regarding Pulisic's absence, U.S. Soccer sporting director Matt Crocker said in a statement:
"Christian and his team approached the Federation and the coaching staff about the possibility of stepping back this summer, given the amount of matches he has played in the past two years at both the club and international level with very little break.
"After thoughtful discussions and careful consideration, we made the collective decision that this is the right moment for him to get the rest he needs. The objective is to ensure he’s fully prepared to perform at the highest level next season."
"The principal objective is the World Cup," Pochettino told reporters via Zoom shortly after Thursday's announcement. "We decided the best [thing] for him and for the national team is the decision that we make."
Several other prominent names are absent; 2024 U.S. Soccer Male Athlete of the Year Antonee "Jedi" Robinson is still dealing with the minor injuries that prevented him from participating in the Concacaf Nations League final four in March. Yunus Musah was supposed to be with their USMNT next month; Pochettino said he withdrew from consideration earlier this week for personal reasons. Joe Scally, Josh Sargent and Tanner Tessmann, who all started the Nations League semifinal loss to Panama, were also left off the squad, which will be trimmed to 26 on June 4, when the final list must be submitted to Concacaf. The Gold Cup begins on June 14, with the Americans kicking off group play against Trinidad and Tobago the following day.
When does the USMNT play in the 2025 Gold Cup?
The USMNT will have three group stage games. Check out how to watch below:
Sunday, June 15
- USA vs. Trinidad and Tobago - 6 p.m. ET on FOX
Thursday, June 19
- USA vs. Saudi Arabia - 9:15 p.m. ET on FS1
Sunday, June 22
- USA vs. Haiti - 7 p.m. ET on FOX