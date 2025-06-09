Gold Cup 2025 USMNT Gold Cup Roster: All 26 players on the squad Published Jun. 9, 2025 3:02 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The U.S. Men’s National Team has officially revealed its 26-man roster for the 2025 CONCACAF Gold Cup, aiming to reclaim the regional crown with a mix of veteran leadership, European-based talent, and rising domestic stars.

The roster features players from 21 different clubs across MLS, Europe, and beyond. Below is the full, alphabetized player list, including each player's position and club affiliation.

Mauricio Pochettino Names Final USMNT Gold Cup Roster | SOTU

ADVERTISEMENT

2025 USMNT Gold Cup Roster

Goalkeepers

Defenders

Midfielders

Forwards

Who is missing from the USMNT Gold Cup roster?

FOX Sports reported on Wednesday that star attacker Christian Pulisic would skip this summer’s tournament following two grueling seasons with Italian club A.C. Milan. Weston McKennie and Tim Weah are unavailable because Juventus is participating in the FIFA Club World Cup instead, as is Gio Reyna’s Borussia Dortmund.



Regarding Pulisic's absence, U.S. Soccer sporting director Matt Crocker said in a statement:

"Christian and his team approached the Federation and the coaching staff about the possibility of stepping back this summer, given the amount of matches he has played in the past two years at both the club and international level with very little break.



"After thoughtful discussions and careful consideration, we made the collective decision that this is the right moment for him to get the rest he needs. The objective is to ensure he’s fully prepared to perform at the highest level next season."

"The principal objective is the World Cup," Pochettino told reporters via Zoom shortly after Thursday's announcement. "We decided the best [thing] for him and for the national team is the decision that we make."

Several other prominent names are absent; 2024 U.S. Soccer Male Athlete of the Year Antonee "Jedi" Robinson is still dealing with the minor injuries that prevented him from participating in the Concacaf Nations League final four in March. Yunus Musah was supposed to be with their USMNT next month; Pochettino said he withdrew from consideration earlier this week for personal reasons. Joe Scally, Josh Sargent and Tanner Tessmann, who all started the Nations League semifinal loss to Panama, were also left off the squad, which will be trimmed to 26 on June 4, when the final list must be submitted to Concacaf. The Gold Cup begins on June 14, with the Americans kicking off group play against Trinidad and Tobago the following day.

When does the USMNT play in the 2025 Gold Cup?

The USMNT will have three group stage games. Check out how to watch below:

Sunday, June 15

Thursday, June 19

Sunday, June 22

share

Get more from Gold Cup Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more