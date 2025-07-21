UEFA Euro Penalties and Goalkeeper Heroics: What Stood Out And What's Next At Euro 2025 Updated Jul. 21, 2025 8:41 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Four teams are left standing in the UEFA 2025 Women's Euros. That means two juicy semifinal matches this week before Sunday's grand finale.

But before we get into that, let's talk about that dramatic quarterfinal round. Reigning champions England won in a wild penalty shootout over Sweden. Germany somehow made it past France (also on PKs) with only 10 players. Spain is marching on after ousting hosts Switzerland, and Italy's renaissance continues after beating Norway for its first semifinal since 1997.

Here's what stood out from those matches and what's ahead for semifinals:

The Case of The Terrible, No Good, Very Bad Penalties

The story of the quarterfinals was the bizarre outcomes from penalty kicks across several matches. For starters, the shootout between England and Sweden was one of the wildest we’ve ever seen, with 14 spot-kicks taken to decide the winner.

Sweden vs. England Full Penalties Women's Euro Quarterfinals | FOX Soccer

Sweden led the game 2-0 almost from the start, scoring goals in the second and 25th minutes, before the Lionesses scored consecutive goals in the waning moments of regulation to force extra time. With both sides unable to find the back of the net again, the game came down to PKs, which could arguably be described as the most painful/emotional/shocking shootout in history.

Five were scored, six were saved and three were missed. England ultimately advanced with a 3-2 victory, the game-winner coming from Lucy Bronze, which was followed by Smila Homberg’s shot sailing over the crossbar. It was also the first time in the history of the Women’s Euros that a team came back from a two-goal deficit to win a knockout match.

It wasn't the only game where penalties were a factor. Norway’s Ada Hegerberg missed a penalty in the second half that could have shifted momentum before her team was ultimately defeated by Italy. Spain's Mariona Caldentey and Alexia Putellas both missed their respective spot kicks during regulation against the Swiss. Germany's Sjoeke Nusken had her attempt saved in the 68th minute before her team ultimately won in a shootout.

As the tournament marches on, will penalties continue to be kryptonite or will the remaining teams get their acts together? If it’s the former, the championship trophy could be anyone’s for the taking.

Berger's Gravity-Defying Act Saves Germany

France, which has now been knocked out in the quarterfinals of its last three major tournaments, should have won this game. Les Bleues were up a player most of the game after Germany were issued a red card in the 13th minute when Kathrin Hendrich pulled the hair of France captain Griedge Mbock Bathy. But the French were unable to capitalize, and the Germans took full advantage.

Ann-Katrin Berger’s performance was especially heroic, including during extra time when she saved a near own goal that would have been catastrophic. During that period, Berger made a gravity-defying save after a shot bounced backward off Janina Minge’s head and nearly went into the goal.

That confidence remained when Berger came up huge during the ensuing penalty shootout. She played mind games with uneasy French shooters, saving three shots and converting one of her own, to propel Germany to the semifinal where they will face Spain's potent offensive attack (Wednesday 3 p.m. on FOX).

Will England Get Its Captain Back For Italy Clash?

There’s been concern around England’s camp regarding Leah Williamson. The Lionesses captain limped off the pitch with an ankle injury during the win over Sweden.

But manager Sarina Wiegman said that Williamson trained on Monday and will be available for the semifinal showdown vs. Italy on Tuesday (3 p.m. on FOX).

"It says she really wants to play and she did everything to recover as quick as possible, and she has," Wiegman told reporters on Monday.

Williamson has been England’s captain for several years now, leading the squad to the Euro 2022 championship before missing the 2023 World Cup with an injury. The 28-year-old defender, who recently helped Arsenal win the Champions League title, has started every match for her national team in this tournament. And as of right now, it appears that trend won’t change for Tuesday's game.

