2025 UEFA Women’s Euro Odds: Spain Remains Favorite

Updated Jul. 14, 2025 10:37 a.m. ET

The 2025 UEFA Women’s Euro is well underway.

The 14th edition of the tournament, hosted by Switzerland, is held every four years. It features 16 national teams from across Europe competing for the continental title in stadiums throughout Switzerland, culminating in the final on July 27.

Can England, the reigning champion after its 2022 victory, defend its title? Or will reigning World Cup champions Spain take home the glory?

Let's dive into the odds via BetMGM Sportsbook as of July 14.

2025 UEFA Women’s Euro odds

Spain: -125 (bet $10 to win $18 total)
England: +450 (bet $10 to win $55 total)
France: +500 (bet $10 to win $60 total)
Germany: +1100 (bet $10 to win $120 total)
Sweden: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)
Norway: +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)
Italy: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)
Switzerland: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Spain opened as the favorite to win the UEFA Women's Euro and remains at the top after winning its three group stage matches.

With odds of -125, Spain has a significant edge over England and France, sitting at +450 and +500, respectively. 

Spain recently clinched the inaugural Nations League title in Feb. 2024, defeating France 2-0 in the final. While Spain is yet to reach the Euro finals, it has advanced to the quarterfinals in the last three tournaments.

With a stellar roster featuring two-time Ballon d'Or Féminin winner Aitana Bonmatí, Alexia Putellas, Mariona Caldentey, Laia Aleixandri, Irene Paredes, Esther González, Ona Batlle and Patri Guijarro, Spain is poised to be in excellent form.

France sits at +450 odds. In the last UEFA Women’s Euros, France reached the semifinals, losing to Spain, and was the runner-up in the inaugural Nations League in 2024, again falling to the Spaniards.

Defending champion England, aiming for its second UEFA Women’s Euro title, sits second, while Germany (+700) is fourth. 

Germany is the most decorated team with eight titles, winning six consecutively from 1995 to 2013. It also claimed Olympic Gold in 2016 and two FIFA Women's World Cups.

Aside from Germany, Norway has won two titles, while Sweden, England and the Netherlands each have one win to their name. 

