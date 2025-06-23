UEFA Women's EURO
UEFA Women’s Euro Winners: Complete list of champions
Published Jun. 23, 2025 11:32 a.m. ET
The UEFA Women’s Euro is held every four years and features the top national teams in Europe. Here's a full list of past champions, along with a breakdown of the most successful countries.
UEFA Women’s Euro Winners
- 2022: England
- 2017: Netherlands
- 2013: Germany
- 2009: Germany
- 2005: Germany
- 2001: Germany
- 1997: Germany
- 1995: Germany
- 1993: Norway
- 1991: Germany
- 1989: Germany
- 1987: Norway
- 1984: Sweden
Which country has won the most UEFA Women’s Euros?
Germany leads with 8 titles, most recently in 2013. Norway follows with 2 titles, while Sweden, England, and the Netherlands each have 1.
When was the first UEFA Women’s Euro?
The inaugural UEFA Women’s Championship was held in 1984, with Sweden defeating England in the final over two legs and a penalty shootout. It has since evolved into a widely celebrated tournament held every four years.
