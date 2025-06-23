UEFA Women's EURO
uefa women's euro champions
UEFA Women's EURO

UEFA Women’s Euro Winners: Complete list of champions

Published Jun. 23, 2025 11:32 a.m. ET

The UEFA Women’s Euro is held every four years and features the top national teams in Europe. Here's a full list of past champions, along with a breakdown of the most successful countries.

UEFA Women’s Euro Winners

UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Draw: Full group seedings ft. Spain, Germany, France and more | FOX Soccer

UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Draw: Full group seedings ft. Spain, Germany, France and more | FOX Soccer

Which country has won the most UEFA Women’s Euros?

Germany leads with 8 titles, most recently in 2013. Norway follows with 2 titles, while Sweden, England, and the Netherlands each have 1.

When was the first UEFA Women’s Euro?

The inaugural UEFA Women’s Championship was held in 1984, with Sweden defeating England in the final over two legs and a penalty shootout. It has since evolved into a widely celebrated tournament held every four years.

share
Get more from UEFA Women's EURO Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
2025 Gold Cup Image 2025 Gold Cup2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes