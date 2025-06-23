UEFA Women's EURO UEFA Women’s Euro Winners: Complete list of champions Published Jun. 23, 2025 11:32 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The UEFA Women’s Euro is held every four years and features the top national teams in Europe. Here's a full list of past champions, along with a breakdown of the most successful countries.

UEFA Women’s Euro Winners

2022: England

2017: Netherlands

2013: Germany

2009: Germany

2005: Germany

2001: Germany

1997: Germany

1995: Germany

1993: Norway

1991: Germany

1989: Germany

1987: Norway

1984: Sweden

Which country has won the most UEFA Women’s Euros?

Germany leads with 8 titles, most recently in 2013. Norway follows with 2 titles, while Sweden, England, and the Netherlands each have 1.

When was the first UEFA Women’s Euro?

The inaugural UEFA Women’s Championship was held in 1984, with Sweden defeating England in the final over two legs and a penalty shootout. It has since evolved into a widely celebrated tournament held every four years.

