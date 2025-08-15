LaLiga 2025 La Liga Predictions: Preview for how the top 3 teams finish Updated Aug. 15, 2025 11:11 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

With the 2026 FIFA World Cup under a year away, many eyes will be on the upcoming La Liga campaign, which kicks off today with two matches.

La Liga is home to some of the biggest and brightest stars in world soccer, including Lamine Yamal, Jude Bellingham, Kylian Mbappé and Vinícius Júnior.

Last year, Barcelona brought home the trophy with Real Madrid just four points behind. How will this year's season work out? Check out the predictions below.

Note: League positions reflect last season's finish.

Baca was just seconds away from reaching the UEFA Champions League final last season under first-year manager Hansi Flick. This season, the Blaugrana are looking to go at least one step further. Who says they can’t? Eighteen-year-old Lamine Yamal is on his way to becoming the world’s best player — if he isn’t already. Fellow Ballon d’Or candidate Raphinha had 34 goals in all competitions in 2024-25, doubling his previous career-best. Robert Lewandowski, who turns 37 on Aug. 21, remains an elite striker. Pedri runs the show behind them. The rest of the regulars return, too, with forward Marcus Rashford the marquee summer addition.

The record 15-time European champs are coming off what, by their standards, was a dreadful 2024-25, with no major titles secured. But Los Blancos still boast one of the deepest, most expensive squads on Planet Fútbol. And Kylian Mbappé & Co. are now led by one of the sport’s great up-and-coming coaches in former Real Madrid captain Xabi Alonso, who replaced the legendary Carlo Ancelotti in June.

Can Atleti end their four-year title drought and beat Barcelona and Real Madrid to La Liga glory this season? Occasionally, Madrid’s other team outlasts Spain’s double-headed monster. Longtime manager Diego Simeone will be hoping his team is due after a strong summer transfer window which saw $185 million-worth of new talent arrive — including former Villarreal attacker Álex Baena, USMNT midfielder Johnny Cardoso and Argentine World Cup-winner (and Atlanta United alum) Thiago Almada.

