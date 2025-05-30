UEFA Champions League
2025 Champions League odds: PSG, Inter Milan face off in final
Updated May. 30, 2025 5:24 p.m. ET

The UEFA Champions League Final is this weekend, and bettors are diving into the action ahead of what will surely be an epic match between Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Milan. The match begins at 3 p.m. ET on CBS.

On the PSG side, much of their success can be attributed to Ousmane Dembélé. On the season, he has 33 goals and 13 assists (all competitions).

On the Inter Milan side, one player that fans and bettors might want to watch is Lautaro Martínez. In all competitions this season, he's scored 22 goals along with seven assists. With 21 career goals in his Champions League carrer, Martinez also holds the distinction of being Inter's all-time top scorer in the tournament. 

Which team will end up being victorious in the Cup? Check out the latest odds at DraftKings Sportsbook as of May 31.

Moneyline (regular time)

Paris Saint-Germain: +115 (bet $10 to win $21.50 total)
Inter Milan: +235 (bet $10 to win $33.50 total)
Draw: +235 (bet $10 to win $33.50 total)

Moneyline first half

Paris Saint-Germain: +175 (bet $10 to win $27.50 total)
Inter Milan: +280 (bet $10 to win $38 total)
Draw: +105 (bet $10 to win $20.50 total)

Moneyline second half

Paris Saint-Germain: +140 (bet $10 to win $24 total)
Inter Milan: +245 (bet $10 to win $34.50 total)
Draw: +140 (bet $10 to win $24 total)

To win the cup

Paris Saint-Germain: -160 (bet $10 to win $16.25 total)
Inter Milan: +125 (bet $10 to win $22.50 total)

Over/Under total goals: 2.5

Over: +100 (bet $10 to win $20 total)
Under: -125 (bet $10 to win $18 total)

Spread (regular time): 0.5

Paris Saint-Germain (-0.5): +110 (bet $10 to win $21 total)
Inter Milan (+0.5): -155 (bet $10 to win $16.45 total) 

Ousmane Dembélé

  • First goalscorer: +500 (bet $10 to win $60 total)
  • Anytime goalscorer: +190 (bet $10 to win $29 total)
  • Score two or more goals: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)
Bradley Barcola

  • First goalscorer: +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)
  • Anytime goalscorer: +230 (bet $10 to win $33 total)
  • Score two or more goals: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

Gonçalo Ramos

  • First goalscorer: +650 (bet $10 to win $75 total)
  • Anytime goalscorer: +240 (bet $10 to win $34 total)
  • Score two or more goals: +1700 (bet $10 to win $180 total)

Desire Doue

  • First goalscorer: +650 (bet $10 to win $75 total)
  • Anytime goalscorer: +240 (bet $10 to win $34 total)
  • Score two or more goals: +1700 (bet $10 to win $180 total)

Lázaro Martínez

  • First goalscorer: +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)
  • Anytime goalscorer: +245 (bet $10 to win $34.50 total)
  • Score two or more goals: +1700 (bet $10 to win $180 total)

Each team to take two corners: -900 (bet $10 to win $11.11 total)
Each team to have 1+ shots on target in each half: -200 (bet $10 to win $15 total)
Each team to take 1+ corners in each half: -200 (bet $10 to win $15 total)
Each team to take 3+ corners: -200 (bet $10 to win $15 total)
Each team to take 5+ corners: +300 (bet $10 to win $40 total)

Paris Saint-Germain win and over 3.5 total goals: +550 (bet $10 to win $65 total)
Inter Milan win and over 3.5 total goals: +950 (bet $10 to win $105 total)
Paris Saint Germain to lead at half and full-time: +235 (bet $10 to win $33.50 total)
Both teams to not score and draw at in regular time: +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)

