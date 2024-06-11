UEFA Euro 2024 Euros odds: France, Spain face stiff group competition Published Jun. 11, 2024 11:41 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Euros will be anything but a cakewalk for teams favored to win the tournament.

At Fanduel Sportsbook, France is the second-choice (+380) to win the 2024 Euros, only trailing England (+320).

After a devastating loss in the 2022 World Cup final to Argentina via penalties, France has its sights set on a new goal. Its group draw, however, is challenging compared to some of the other favorites in this tournament.

France has been placed in Group D alongside the Netherlands, Austria and Poland.

Odds to Win Group D

France: -180 (bet $10 to win $15.56 total)

Netherlands: +290 (bet $10 to win $39 total)

Austria: +750 (bet $10 to win $85 total)

Poland: +1700 (bet $10 to win $180 total)

Netherlands had a solid showing in the last World Cup. After winning its group, it beat the United States in the Round of 16.

It then lost to defending-champion Argentina in a close quarterfinals game that went to penalty kicks.

Netherlands is led by Memphis Depay, who is coming off a strong showing in his Champions League Round of 16 game with Atletico Madrid.

Only Robin van Persie (50) has scored more international goals for the Netherlands than Depay (44).

France beat the Netherlands twice in its qualifying campaign.

Austria did not qualify for the 2022 World Cup, but it recorded its best-ever finish at the Euros in the last tournament, making it out of its group before being knocked out by Italy.

Poland failed to make it out of its group in the 2020 Euros. Star striker Robert Lewandowski went down with an injury and his status for Poland's opening game of the tournament is uncertain.

Now let’s take a look at the so-called group of death, Group B.

Odds to Win Group B

Spain: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

Italy: +175 (bet $10 to win $27.50 total)

Croatia: +450 (bet $10 to win $55 total)

Albania: +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

Group B includes Italy, the defending champions, as well as three-time champs Spain. It also includes Croatia, which is coming off back to back World Cup semifinals appearances in 2018 and 2022.

Albania completes the group as massive underdogs.

Spain, Italy and Croatia are all featured in the top ten of FIFA’s world rankings.

After winning the Euros in 2020, Italy failed to qualify for the 2022 World Cup. Despite losing to England twice in Euro qualifying matchups, Italy is looking to defend its title.

It is currently +1400 to repeat.

From 2008-2012, Spain was an international powerhouse, winning two Euros and one World Cup title in that span.

Spain currently has the fifth-lowest odds to win the Euros (+800).

