UEFA Champions League 2023 UEFA Champions League final odds: How to bet Man City-Inter Milan Updated Jun. 10, 2023 12:29 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

English Premier League club Manchester City is aiming to pull off a rare feat in soccer.

Manchester City is trying to win the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League trifecta in the same season, a feat achieved by only seven teams.

The Citizens will take on Italian Serie A side Inter Milan in the UEFA Champions League final on Saturday at Atatürk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul, Turkey.

Manchester City is seeking its first Champions League title after finishing second in 2021 to Premier League rival Chelsea.

Inter Milan is seeking its fourth Champions League title and first since 2010 (the other titles were in 1964 and '65).

[RELATED: Who is the key to Champions League final?]

The Nerazzurri ("The Black and Blues") finished second in the Champions League in 1967 and '72.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Champions League is a competition for the champions of all UEFA leagues as well as clubs finishing in second to fourth place in the top UEFA leagues.

Inter Milan finished third in Serie A and captured the Italian Cup.

Real Madrid of Spain's La Liga beat Premier League side Liverpool for the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League title.

Here's how to bet the Manchester City-Inter Milan match, from the moneyline, draw and Over/Under total odds.

Manchester City vs. Inter Milan (3 p.m. ET Saturday, CBS)

Manchester City: -200 (bet $10 to win $15 total)

Inter Milan: +500 (bet $10 to win $60 total)

Draw: +320 (bet $10 to win $42 total)



Over/Under Total Goals — 2.5

Over: -125 (bet $10 to win $18 total)

Under: -105 (bet $10 to win $19.52 total)

If you're looking to place a wager on the Champions League final or any other sport, head over to FOX Bet for all your betting needs.

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!

share