2023 MLS odds: Bettors back Messi, Inter Miami against Charlotte FC

Published Oct. 21, 2023 2:55 p.m. ET

Lionel Messi is expected to play Sunday, as he wraps up his first MLS season with Inter Miami when they play at Charlotte FC

The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner made international headlines when he joined Inter Miami this summer.

Messi traveled with Inter Miami (9-17-7, 34 points) to North Carolina, fueling speculation he will play in the finale against Charlotte FC (9-11-13, 40).

Messi is fit for play as he scored twice for Argentina in a World Cup qualifying game in Peru on Tuesday. He played 90 minutes in a match for the first time in six weeks.

A muscle injury limited Messi to 72 minutes of play for Miami since Sept. 3.

Can Messi & Co. end the season on a positive note? Let's dive into the odds.

Inter Miami CF at Charlotte FC, 6 p.m. ET Saturday

Result at the end of regulation:

Moneyline: Charlotte FC -105 (bet $10 to win $19.52 total); Inter Miami CF +230 (bet $10 to win $33 total) 
Draw: +290 (bet $10 to win $39 total)

Over/Under 3.5 goals

Over: +126 (bet $10 to win $22.60 total)
Under: -154 (bet $10 to win $16.49 total)

Sat 10:00 PM
Apple TV
Soccer
TO WIN
TOTAL
SPREAD
Charlotte FC
CHA
Inter Miami CF
MIA

POPULAR LIONEL MESSI WAGERS 

Messi to score anytime goal: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)
Messi to score or assist: -170 (bet $10 to win $15.88 total)
Messi to score first goal: +370 (bet $10 to win $47 total)
Messi to score two or more goals: +440 (bet $10 to win $54 total)
Messi to score a hat trick: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

*odds as of 10/21/2023

Sunday is a must-win game for Charlotte FC if it hopes to stay in playoff contention.

If he plays, the match will be Messi's first on an artificial surface.

