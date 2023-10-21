2023 MLS odds: Bettors back Messi, Inter Miami against Charlotte FC
Lionel Messi is expected to play Sunday, as he wraps up his first MLS season with Inter Miami when they play at Charlotte FC.
The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner made international headlines when he joined Inter Miami this summer.
Messi traveled with Inter Miami (9-17-7, 34 points) to North Carolina, fueling speculation he will play in the finale against Charlotte FC (9-11-13, 40).
RELATED: MLS Decision Day: Will Lionel Messi, Miami play spoiler?
Messi is fit for play as he scored twice for Argentina in a World Cup qualifying game in Peru on Tuesday. He played 90 minutes in a match for the first time in six weeks.
A muscle injury limited Messi to 72 minutes of play for Miami since Sept. 3.
Can Messi & Co. end the season on a positive note? Let's dive into the odds.
Inter Miami CF at Charlotte FC, 6 p.m. ET Saturday
Result at the end of regulation:
Moneyline: Charlotte FC -105 (bet $10 to win $19.52 total); Inter Miami CF +230 (bet $10 to win $33 total)
Draw: +290 (bet $10 to win $39 total)
Over/Under 3.5 goals
Over: +126 (bet $10 to win $22.60 total)
Under: -154 (bet $10 to win $16.49 total)
POPULAR LIONEL MESSI WAGERS
Messi to score anytime goal: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)
Messi to score or assist: -170 (bet $10 to win $15.88 total)
Messi to score first goal: +370 (bet $10 to win $47 total)
Messi to score two or more goals: +440 (bet $10 to win $54 total)
Messi to score a hat trick: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)
*odds as of 10/21/2023
Sunday is a must-win game for Charlotte FC if it hopes to stay in playoff contention.
If he plays, the match will be Messi's first on an artificial surface.
Follow FOX Sports to read about all things Messi and Inter Miami.
Youth football team suspended after parent allegedly shoots coach in front of kids
