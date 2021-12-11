2021 MLS Cup top plays: Portland Timbers and New York City FC head to extra time after equalizer

MLS
4 mins ago

It all comes down to this! 

The Portland Timbers are battling New York City FC in the winner-take-all 2021 MLS Cup on Saturday. 

NYCFC, who are making their first Cup appearance in their seventh MLS season, enter today's contest unbeaten in their past eight matches (six wins, two draws) dating to the regular season.

On the other side, Portland is in the midst of a six-match winning streak and boasts four players from its 2015 title-winning team — forward Dairon Asprilla and midfielders Diego Chará, George Fochive and Diego Valeri.

Here are the top plays from Providence Park.

Portland Timbers vs. NYCFC

Things were rowdy early under the lights in Portland as both fan bases showed out for their teams.

After battling back and forth for nearly 40 minutes, NYCFC's Valentín Castellanos got his team on the board first with this header (!) on a lovely cross from Maximiliano Moralez.

NYCFC carried that 1-0 lead into halftime, and it's safe to say New York was rockin' at the break.

That wasn't the case for Portland fans, one of whom expressed his frustrations by throwing a beer can that hit one of the NYCFC players.

Misfortune continued to strike for the home team in the second half, as Timbers defender Josecarlos Van Rankin picked up the first yellow card of the match in the 59th minute for a bad foul.

The tide changed later in the frame when NYCFC's Santiago Rodríguez and Sean Johnson both drew yellow cards, followed by Timbers forward Felipe Mora scoring the game-tying goal with just two minutes to spare.

And just like that, things headed into extra time at 1-1.

Stay tuned for more updates!

