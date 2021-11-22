USFL unveils team cities, nicknames and logos for 2022 debut USFL unveils team cities, nicknames and logos for 2022 debut

USFL unveils team cities, nicknames and logos for 2022 debut

1 hour ago

The buzz for the United States Football League is continuing to build ahead of the league's April 2022 debut.

The new league's city affiliations, team nicknames and logos for all eight franchises were unveiled on "The Herd" on FS1 on Monday.

Fans got their first look at the eight teams, which will be divided evenly into a North Division and a South Division. In the North, the USFL will have the Michigan Panthers, New Jersey Generals, Philadelphia Stars and Pittsburgh Maulers.

The Birmingham Stallions, Houston Gamblers, New Orleans Breakers and Tampa Bay Bandits will comprise the South Division. 

"We're excited to take this next major step in the development of a new USFL," said Brian Woods, USFL President of Football Operations in a release. "These eight teams form the core of our initial league membership and will represent an exciting brand of professional football coming this spring. We look forward to the start of our inaugural season."

Colin Cowherd unveils the eight teams in the new USFL
Spring Football is back in April, and Colin Cowherd reveals the eight original teams that are in the United States Football League, along with their logos.

For the 2022 season, the USFL will play in one host city, the location of which is yet to be announced. 

The teams will play a 10-game schedule, followed by semifinals between the top two teams in each division to crown the division winners. Then, the championship will be played between those two winners.

For more about the USFL, check out this breakdown of everything you need to know.

in this topic
share story
What To Know: The New USFL
News

What To Know: The New USFL

What To Know: The New USFL
Here's everything you need to know about the Spring 2022 arrival of the new United States Football League on FOX!
5 days ago
Unhappy Return
News

Unhappy Return

Unhappy Return
Sha'Carri Richardson didn't have a glorious return at the Prefontaine Classic, while Elaine Thompson-Herah dominated – again.
August 21
A Dog-Eat-Dog Competition
News

A Dog-Eat-Dog Competition

A Dog-Eat-Dog Competition
Joey Chestnut has won his fifth straight Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest. Here's what you need to know about this July 4 event.
July 4
Sports world reacts to Derek Chauvin verdict
News

Sports world reacts to Derek Chauvin verdict

Sports world reacts to Derek Chauvin verdict
Reactions poured in from across the sports world after Derek Chauvin was found guilty in the murder of George Floyd.
April 20
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC Boxing
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe No. 1 Ranked Show with RJ Young The No. 1 Ranked Show with RJ Young
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
QuickLinks
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNFL Standings NFL StandingsCollege Football Rankings College Football RankingsWWE Videos WWE Videos
Fox Sports™ and © 2021 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy. Advertising Choices. Do Not Sell my Personal Info
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes