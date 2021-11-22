USFL unveils team cities, nicknames and logos for 2022 debut 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The buzz for the United States Football League is continuing to build ahead of the league's April 2022 debut.

The new league's city affiliations, team nicknames and logos for all eight franchises were unveiled on "The Herd" on FS1 on Monday.

Fans got their first look at the eight teams, which will be divided evenly into a North Division and a South Division. In the North, the USFL will have the Michigan Panthers, New Jersey Generals, Philadelphia Stars and Pittsburgh Maulers.

The Birmingham Stallions, Houston Gamblers, New Orleans Breakers and Tampa Bay Bandits will comprise the South Division.

"We're excited to take this next major step in the development of a new USFL," said Brian Woods, USFL President of Football Operations in a release. "These eight teams form the core of our initial league membership and will represent an exciting brand of professional football coming this spring. We look forward to the start of our inaugural season."

Spring Football is back in April, and Colin Cowherd reveals the eight original teams that are in the United States Football League, along with their logos.

For the 2022 season, the USFL will play in one host city, the location of which is yet to be announced.

The teams will play a 10-game schedule, followed by semifinals between the top two teams in each division to crown the division winners. Then, the championship will be played between those two winners.

For more about the USFL, check out this breakdown of everything you need to know.