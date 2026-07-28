FIFA Men's World Cup
Was Switzerland's Red Card vs. Argentina At The World Cup A Mistake?
FIFA Men's World Cup

Was Switzerland's Red Card vs. Argentina At The World Cup A Mistake?

Published Jul. 28, 2026 2:45 p.m. ET

Soccer’s law-making panel clarified its guidance to referees which confirmed Switzerland forward Breel Embolo should not have been sent off in the World Cup quarterfinals against Argentina.

Embolo’s second yellow card, after a video review for simulating being fouled, changed the momentum of the game in the 72nd minute soon after Switzerland tied the score at 1-1.

Switzerland's Breel Embolo Sent Off for Second Yellow Card After VAR Review for Simulation | 2026 FIFA World Cup™

Switzerland's Breel Embolo Sent Off for Second Yellow Card After VAR Review for Simulation | 2026 FIFA World Cup™

Argentina won 3-1 in extra time with help from the red-card decision that fueled complaints, including from previous opponent Egypt, referees were favoring Lionel Messi’s team with decisions.

The FIFA-backed rules panel known as IFAB published a clarification Monday that VAR protocol for "mistaken identity" cases was not eligible for that type of incident at the World Cup, though it could be in future competitions.

"However, it may not be used as such until that review is concluded," the Zurich-based IFAB said in a statement.

Embolo fell to the ground on being challenged by Argentina midfielder Leandro Paredes, who was shown a yellow card.

The VAR officials alerted the referee to the fact Paredes did not commit a foul and instead, Embolo was shown a yellow, his second, and was sent off.

That is not how "mistaken identity" is currently meant to be applied, which is to correct the referee when a card is shown to the wrong player who did not commit the original foul penalized.

"The referee made the wrong decision," Switzerland coach Murat Yakin said after the game in Kansas City. "I know they will protect their referee, but this rule destroyed our game today, and it’s very painful, and to be eliminated in that way hurts a lot."

IFAB clarified the card "can only be reviewed to identify the player who committed the offense that was penalized; the offense itself cannot be reviewed/changed."

Updating the VAR protocol

A review of VAR protocol has been ongoing since March and IFAB acknowledged that incidents like Embolo’s are part of it.

"The use of the mistaken identity clause to deal with simulation during the FIFA World Cup 2026 was well received," the Zurich-based group said.

IFAB is composed of FIFA-appointed officials and the four British soccer federations. Its annual meeting is each February or March to update The Laws of the Game that take effect for major tournaments or the next season.

European soccer wants lighter touch VAR

The IFAB clarity was praised as "welcome explanations" on Tuesday by UEFA, which has hosted referee bosses from each of its 55 member federations to reset their decision-making principles for the new season.

"VAR is not meant to re-referee the game," UEFA stressed, stating the need for shorter video reviews and a lighter touch for intervening.

FIFA's overall VAR strategy for the World Cup was praised following a frustrating season of video reviews, particularly in the Premier League.

"Lengthy, microscoping reviews are often a symptom revealing that the decision on the field was not clearly and obviously incorrect, and should therefore be limited," UEFA said, setting a standard for intervention at "when a referee decision is blatantly incorrect or when the referee has missed a clear incident."

UEFA also encouraged the crackdown on time-wasting in games agreed by IFAB in March and enforced by FIFA at the World Cup.

"Referees will be instructed to strictly and consistently enforce the new rules," said UEFA.

UEFA will this season organize men's and women's club competitions, including the Champions League, plus national-team games in the men's Nations League and qualifying for the 2028 European Championship, and qualifying playoffs for the 2027 Women's World Cup.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

EVERY Red Card at the 2026 FIFA World Cup™ 🟥

EVERY Red Card at the 2026 FIFA World Cup™ 🟥
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