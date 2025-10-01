Major League Baseball
NASCAR Fines Carson Hocevar For Endangering Safety Officials at Kansas Speedway
Major League Baseball

NASCAR Fines Carson Hocevar For Endangering Safety Officials at Kansas Speedway

Published Oct. 1, 2025 3:24 p.m. ET

NASCAR fined Carson Hocevar $50,000 on Wednesday for putting safety officials in danger during the Cup Series race at Kansas Speedway.

The penalty was listed under a behavioral violation and was for Hocevar revving and spinning his tires while safety workers attended to his car after he spun the No. 77 Chevrolet.

The Spire Motorsports driver was involved in an incident late in Sunday’s race when he spun on the backstretch. He had flat tires and was unable to get the car rolling again.

"Four flats, can’t f****** roll," he radioed the team. "It’s just frustrating."

Hocevar had a shot at a top-10 finish before he was involved in some late race incidents. He was part of the fifth caution of the race when he ran into the slower car of J.J. Yeley, and was also part of the sixth caution when Hocevar spun in an 11-car crash on a restart.

With just a handful of laps to go, contact from another driver sent Hocevar into his final spin as the race went to overtime.

Hocevar ended up finishing 29th.

Spire earlier this year fined Hocevar $50,000 following comments he made during the inaugural Cup Series race in Mexico City. Hocevar had made derogatory comments about the city and was issued an internal team penalty.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reporting by The Associated Press.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

What did you think of this story?
share
Get more from the Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2025 MLB Playoff Bracket: Schedule, Scores for Wild Card Round, Division Series

2025 MLB Playoff Bracket: Schedule, Scores for Wild Card Round, Division Series

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes