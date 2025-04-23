2025 Kentucky Derby odds, predictions: Favorites, picks Updated Apr. 30, 2025 4:23 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Spring is in full force, which means the season for Triple Crown racing has arrived.

And when it comes to horse racing , no race has more pageantry than the Kentucky Derby, the first of the three Triple Crown events.

Last year, Mystik Dan won the weekend. Who will it be this year?

Let's dive into the latest race information, field, odds and more as of April 30.

2025 Kentucky Derby date: Saturday, May 3

Location: Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky

Post time, TV: 6:57 p.m. ET, NBC

Kentucky Derby early odds: *

Journalism: +300 (bet $10 to win $40 total)

Sovereignty: +500 (bet $10 to win $60 total)

Sandman: +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)

Rodriguez: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Burnham Square: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Luxor Cafe: +1500 (bet $10 to win $160 total)

Citizen Bull: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

East Avenue: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Grande: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Tiztastic: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Publisher: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

American Promise: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Neoequos: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Chunk of Gold: +3000 (bet to win $310 total)

Coal Battle: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Final Gambit: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Admire Daytona: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Render Judgement: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Flying Mohawk: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Owen Almighty: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

For bettors looking to back the favorite, Journalism is the horse currently at the top of this board. However, it's worth noting that a favorite hasn't won the Kentucky Derby since 2018.

Second on the board is Sovereignty at +500. Under the instruction of Hall of Fame trainer Bill Mott, can Sovereignty and jockey Junior Alvarado help Mott's horse cross the finish line first?

Further down at +1500 is Luxor Cafe. Trainer Noriyuki Hori and jockey Joao Moreira are chasing history this weekend, as they hope that Luxor Cafe becomes the first Japan-based horse ever to win the Kentucky Derby.

A long shot that might be worth considering is Flying Mohawk at +3000. Trained by Whit Beckman and jockeyed by Joe Ramos, Flying Mohawk is co-owned by former MLB All-Star Jayson Werth. The outfielder played for Toronto, the Dodgers, Philadelphia and Washington. And Werth is no stranger to winning. He was a part of the Phillies' 2008 World Series championship squad, and Dornoch — a horse he co-owned — won the Belmont Stakes last year.

