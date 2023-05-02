Horse Racing 2023 Kentucky Derby: Previous winners, list of Triple Crown champions Updated May. 2, 2023 6:04 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Will the winner of Saturday's Kentucky Derby become the first Triple Crown winner in horse racing since Justify in 2018?

Can the winner draw comparisons to the undisputed champion, Secretariat, the Triple Crown winner in 1973?

Or will we see the unthinkable happen, like in 2022, when Rich Strike crossed the finish line first as a huge long shot (+8000, bet $10 to win $810 total)?

We'll find out Saturday at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky. Post time is set for 6:57 p.m. ET, and the race will be broadcast on NBC, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app (pre-Derby coverage starts at noon ET).

Secretariat, the greatest racehorse in history, burst onto the worldwide scene by winning the 1973 Kentucky Derby in a world record time of 1 minute, 59.4 seconds, a mark that stands 50 years later. Secretariat entered the race as the +150 betting favorite.

Secretariat closed the final quarter mile in 23 seconds, a record that still stands, to beat Sham by 2 ½ lengths.

A little-known fact about Secretariat at the Derby – his times in each successive quarter-mile got faster, meaning the horse and jockey Ron Turcotte were accelerating as the race wore on. The successive quarter-mile times were 25 1/5, 24, 23 4/5, 23 2/5 and 23.

Monarchos came the closest to eclipsing Secretariat's time, winning the 2001 Derby in 1:59.97. They are the only two horses to finish the 1 ¼-mile race in under 2 minutes.

Northern Dancer held the previous record of 2 minutes, set while winning the 1964 Derby.

For more of a historical breakdown, check out the complete list of Kentucky Derby and Triple Crown winners and the morning-line odds for the Derby:

Kentucky Derby Winners

1875 Aristides

1876 Vagrant

1877 Baden-Baden

1878 Day Star

1879 Lord Murphy

1880 Fonso

1881 Hindoo

1882 Apollo

1883 Leonatus

1884 Buchanan

1885 Joe Cotton

1886 Ben Ali

1887 Montrose

1888 Macbeth II

1889 Spokane

1890 Riley

1891 Kingman

1892 Azra

1893 Lookout

1894 Chant

1895 Halma

1896 Ben Brush

1897 Typhoon II

1898 Plaudit

1899 Manuel

1900 Lieut. Gibson

1901 His Eminence

1902 Alan-a-Dale

1903 Judge Himes

1904 Elwood

1905 Agile

1906 Sir Huon

1907 Pink Star

1908 Stone Street

1909 Wintergreen

1910 Donau

1911 Meridian

1912 Worth

1913 Donerail

1914 Old Rosebud

1915 Regret

1916 George Smith

1917 Omar Khayyam

1918 Exterminator

1919 Sir Barton

1920 Paul Jones

1921 Behave Yourself

1922 Morvich

1923 Zev

1924 Black Gold

1925 Flying Ebony

1926 Bubbling Over

1927 Whiskery

1928 Reigh Count

1929 Clyde Van Dusen

1930 Gallant Fox

1931 Twenty Grand

1932 Burgoo King

1933 Brokers Tip

1934 Cavalcade

1935 Omaha

1936 Bold Venture

1937 War Admiral

1938 Lawrin

1939 Johnstown

1940 Gallahadion

1941 Whirlaway

1942 Shut Out

1943 Count Fleet

1944 Pensive

1945 Hoop Jr.

1946 Assault

1947 Jet Pilot

1948 Citation

1949 Ponder

1950 Middleground

1951 Count Turf

1952 Hill Gail

1953 Dark Star

1954 Determine

1955 Swaps

1956 Needles

1957 Iron Liege

1958 Tim Tam

1959 Tomy Lee

1960 Venetian Way

1961 Carry Back

1962 Decidedly

1963 Chateaugay

1964 Northern Dancer

1965 Lucky Debonair

1966 Kauai King

1967 Proud Clarion

1968 Forward Pass

1969 Majestic Prince

1970 Dust Commander

1971 Canonero II

1972 Riva Ridge

1973 Secretariat

1974 Cannonade

1975 Foolish Pleasure

1976 Bold Forbes

1977 Seattle Slew

1978 Affirmed

1979 Spectacular Bid

1980 Genuine Risk

1981 Pleasant Colony

1982 Gato Del Sol

1983 Sunny's Halo

1984 Swale

1985 Spend a Buck

1986 Ferdinand

1987 Alysheba

1988 Winning Colors

1989 Sunday Silence

1990 Unbridled

1991 Strike the Gold

1992 Lil E. Tee

1993 Sea Hero

1994 Go for Gin

1995 Thunder Gulch

1996 Grindstone

1997 Silver Charm

1998 Real Quiet

1999 Charismatic

2000 Fusaichi Pegasus

2001 Monarchos

2002 War Emblem

2003 Funny Cide

2004 Smarty Jones

2005 Giacomo

2006 Barbaro

2007 Street Sense

2008 Big Brown

2009 Mine That Bird

2010 Super Saver

2011 Animal Kingdom

2012 I'll Have Another

2013 Orb

2014 California Chrome

2015 American Pharoah

2016 Nyquist

2017 Always Dreaming

2018 Justify

2019 Country House

2020 Authentic

2021 Mandaloun

2022 Rich Strike

Triple Crown Winners

Fourteen horses have won the Triple Crown:

Sir Barton (1919)

Gallant Fox (1930)

Omaha (1935)

War Admiral (1937)

Whirlaway (1941)

Count Fleet (1943)

Assault (1946)

Citation (1948)

Secretariat (1973)

Seattle Slew (1977)

Affirmed (1978)

American Pharoah (2015)

Justify (2018)

Morning-line odds

Forte +300 (bet $10 to win $40 total)

Tapit Trice +500 (bet $10 to win $60 total)

Angel of Empire +800 (bet $10 to win $90 total)

Derma Sotogake +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Practical Move +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Kingsbarn +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Two Phil's +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Jace's Road +1500 (bet $10 to win $160 total)

Mage +1500 (bet $10 to win $160 total)

Raise Cain +1500 (bet $10 to win $160 total)

Rocket Can +1500 (bet $10 to win $160 total)

Verifying +1500 (bet $10 to win $160 total)

Confidence Game +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Skinner +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Disarm +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Hit Show +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Lord Miles +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Sun Thunder +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Continuar +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Reincarnate +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

