How to Watch Michigan State vs Minnesota Volleyball: TV Channel, Streaming, Time
Updated Sep. 25, 2025 10:42 a.m. ET
Michigan State and Minnesota meet in a Big Ten volleyball showdown on Thursday night. Here’s what you need to know to catch the action:
How to watch Michigan State vs. Minnesota Volleyball
- Date: Thursday, September 25
- Time: 8:30 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: BTN
- Streaming: FOXSports.com, FOX Sports App, FOX One (Try free for 7 days)
Michigan State vs. Minnesota Preview
Michigan State is off to a strong start in 2025, opening the season 10-0. No. 12 Minnesota has also impressed early, entering the matchup with a 10-1 record on the season so far.
