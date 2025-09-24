NCAA Women's Volleyball How to Watch Michigan State vs Minnesota Volleyball: TV Channel, Streaming, Time Updated Sep. 25, 2025 10:42 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Michigan State and Minnesota meet in a Big Ten volleyball showdown on Thursday night. Here’s what you need to know to catch the action:

How to watch Michigan State vs. Minnesota Volleyball

Michigan State vs. Minnesota Preview

Michigan State is off to a strong start in 2025, opening the season 10-0. No. 12 Minnesota has also impressed early, entering the matchup with a 10-1 record on the season so far.

What did you think of this story?

share

Get more from the NCAA Women's Volleyball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more