FIFA Women's World Cup
FIFA confirms four in 2027 Women's World Cup hosting race
FIFA Women's World Cup

FIFA confirms four in 2027 Women's World Cup hosting race

Published Apr. 24, 2023 1:30 p.m. ET

Four contenders are competing to host the 2027 Women’s World Cup, FIFA confirmed on Monday, days after the joint United States-Mexico bid entered the race.

Brazil, South Africa and the European project teaming Belgium, Germany and the Netherlands were previously announced as intended candidates trying to win a vote scheduled for May next year.

All four projects come from countries "with a strong football tradition," FIFA secretary general Fatma Samoura said in a statement.

Germany, South Africa and Brazil hosted three straight editions of the men's World Cup from 2006 to 2014, and the 2026 men's edition will be played in the U.S., Mexico and Canada.

The potential hosts met a first FIFA deadline last week and must sign a bidding agreement by May 19. FIFA wants the official bid plan documents by Dec. 8.

At least one of the four should be left off the official ballot paper.

FIFA previously said its 37-member ruling council chaired by president Gianni Infantino will pick up to three bids later in the campaign to go on the ballot for a vote by more than 200 member federations.

ADVERTISEMENT

The host will be picked on May 17 next year at the annual FIFA Congress where each member’s vote will be published. The venue for that meeting has not yet been announced.

The member federations in the contest should attend the 2023 tournament in July and August, being co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand.

The 2027 tournament is likely to have 32 teams playing a total of 64 games, though FIFA has not confirmed the tournament format. The 2019 edition in France and won by the United States had 24 teams.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

Top stories from FOX Sports:

share
Get more from FIFA Women's World Cup Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Trading No. 3 overall pick key for Cardinals to jumpstart roster rebuild
Trading No. 3 overall pick key for Cardinals to jumpstart roster rebuild
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBWorld Baseball Classic World Baseball ClassicUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR ScheduleMarch Madness Schedule 2023 Image March Madness ScheduleUSFL Schedule Image USFL ScheduleNCAA Tournament Bracket Image NCAA Tournament Bracket2023 NFL Draft Image 2023 NFL DraftNBA MVP Race Image NBA MVP RaceNBA Playoff Picture Image NBA Playoff Picture
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes