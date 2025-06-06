Everything to know about the iconic Belmont Stakes trophy Published Jun. 7, 2025 11:30 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Belmont Stakes, the oldest and final jewel of the Triple Crown of American horse racing, has been running since 1867. It was founded by and named after August Belmont Sr., a prominent figure in the history of New York society, and was first held at Jerome Park Racetrack in the Bronx.

Twenty-nine years later, Belmont's son, August Belmont Jr., commissioned the creation of the trophy presented to the winner of the race, and that silverware is still being awarded today.

With the Belmont Stakes being the final race in the trio of prominent American horse races, the trophy represents the culmination of racing greatness. The trophy is made of solid silver and stands 27-inches tall, weighing 30 pounds. Created by the renowned jewelry company Tiffany & Co., the trophy is shaped like a bowl, supported by three Thoroughbred horse statuettes: Eclipse, Herod, and Matchem. The horse perched atop the bowl is a Fenian, the horse that won the third Belmont Stakes in 1869 for Belmont Sr.

The August Belmont Trophy is not kept permanently by the winner. Instead, the winner receives a smaller replica of the trophy to keep permanently, along with a silver plate engraved with the names of all previous winners.

Sunday will mark the 157th running of the Belmont Stakes, where another jockey, owner and team will be awarded with the storied trophy. In anticipation of that moment, here's a look back at the history of the Belmont Stakes trophy.

Victory Gallop''s owners, Jack, Art and J.R. Preston, hoist the winners' trophy during the Belmont Stakes at the Belmont Park in Elmont, New York. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Stockman /Allsport

Past winners and notable moments in Belmont Stakes history

First Winner

In 1867, Leonard Jerome oversaw the building of Jerome Park, which was sponsored and financed by August Belmont Sr., to hold the 1st Running of the Belmont Stakes. Ruthless, a thoroughbred filly, was jockeyed by Gilbert Patrick to win the inaugural edition of the race.

First Triple Crown Winner

Sir Barton won the 51st Running of the Belmont Stakes in 1919 to become the first Triple Crown winner. The term had yet to be coined prior to Sir Barton's victory.

Man O' War (nearest camera) and Sir Barton (inside) working out before the race at Kenilworth Park, Windsor, Ontario.

World Record Holder

In 1973, Secretariat set the world record for 1.5 miles on dirt, finishing the Belmont Stakes in 2 minutes and 24 seconds. The horse won the race by a significant 31 lengths. Secretariat's dominant win in the Belmont Stakes also ensured a Triple Crown.

Secretariat leads the field around the first turn at Belmont Park during the Belmont Stakes.

End of a Drought

American Pharoah captured the Triple Crown in 2015, edging Frosted to earn the first Triple Crown since Affirmed won it in 1978. The 37-year drought between Triple Crowns was the longest since Sir Barton was the first to do it.

Last Triple Crown Winner

Justify was the most recent horse to win the Triple Crown, achieving it in 2018. Similar to American Pharoah, it was trained by Bob Baffert. Baffert also trained Rodriguez, a horse with 6-to-1 odds to win the Belmont Stakes in 2025.

Justify coming home in the last stretch to win thoroughbred racing's Triple Crown under jockey Mike Smith during the 150th Running of the Belmont Stakes at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York, on June 9, 2018. (Photo by J. Conrad Williams Jr./Newsday RM via Getty Images)

Justify's stance as the last Triple Crown winner won't come to an end in 2025, as Sovereignty won the Kentucky Derby and Journalism took the Preakness, but either of those horses could help their jockey, trainer, and owner hoist the historic Belmont Stakes' trophy, or it could be another horse that races its way to earning the storied silver bowl.

