Euro 2024: Neighbors France and Belgium meet with Mbappé still wearing a mask

Disenchantment with Belgium's performances went up a notch after the 0-0 draw against Ukraine that closed the group stage and left the team in second place, behind Romania , and on a collision course with France. Belgium captain Kevin De Bruyne was leading the players toward the fans gathered behind one of the goals after the match, only to turn away when hearing the loud jeers coming from that end. De Bruyne threw his hands in the air, clearly unhappy with what he was hearing.