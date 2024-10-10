England England stunned by Greece at Wembley in Nations League play; France wins without Mbappé Published Oct. 10, 2024 5:28 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Lee Carsley ran into the first problems of his tenure as England's interim coach after a bold team selection backfired in a 2-1 home loss to Greece in the Nations League on Thursday. It was Greece's first ever victory over the Three Lions in the history of the two national teams.

Meanwhile, France — playing without Kylian Mbappé and the retired Antoine Griezmann — still had far too much for Israel in a 4-1 victory.

After leading England to back-to-back victories since becoming temporary coach following Gareth Southgate's departure after the 2024 Euros, Carsley felt emboldened enough to field a team without a recognized striker in the absence of injured captain Harry Kane.

The lineup looked interesting and exciting on paper but resembled a mess on the field as Greece repeatedly picked off England and got in behind a stretched defense.

Vangelis Pavlidis scored the opener for the visitors at Wembley Stadium in the 49th, Jude Bellingham equalized in the 87th, only for Pavlidis to take advantage of more sloppy defending to grab Greece's winner in the fourth minute of stoppage time.

Late goals by Matteo Guendouzi and Bradley Barcola wrapped up France's win in Budapest against Israel in what felt like a new era for coach Didier Deschamps following the surprise national team retirement of Griezmann, a stalwart in the squad for the past decade. Mbappé was missing because of a minor injury.

Italy squandered a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 with Belgium, with Lorenzo Pellegrini's red card for the hosts at 2-0 helping the Belgians recover in Rome.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

