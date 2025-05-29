English Premier League
Driver who rammed into Liverpool crowd charged with 'causing grievous bodily harm'
English Premier League

Driver who rammed into Liverpool crowd charged with 'causing grievous bodily harm'

Updated May. 29, 2025 12:53 p.m. ET

A 53-year-old British man who injured nearly 80 people when his car rammed into a crowd of Liverpool soccer fans celebrating their team’s Premier League championship was charged Thursday with causing grievous bodily harm with intent, a prosecutor said.

Paul Doyle was also charged with dangerous driving and other charges, Prosecutor Sarah Hammond said.

Police said 79 people were injured, with at least 50 treated at hospitals. They ranged in age from 9 to 78. Seven people remained in the hospital in stable condition.

The city had been celebrating Liverpool’s record-tying 20th title when the driver turned down a street full of fans and joy quickly turned to tragedy.

Police said they believed Doyle dodged a road block by tailing an ambulance responding to a report of a person in cardiac arrest.

Eyewitness video showed scenes of horror as the car struck and tossed a person in the air who was draped in a Liverpool flag and then swerved into a sea of people packed on the side of the road.

Merseyside Police said the driver was believed to have acted alone and they did not suspect terrorism.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

share
Get more from English Premier League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Liverpool soccer parade suspect still in custody, wounded number 'nearly 80'

Liverpool soccer parade suspect still in custody, wounded number 'nearly 80'

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Indy 500 Indy 500NBA Playoff Bracket Image NBA Playoff Bracket
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes