English Premier League Driver who rammed into Liverpool crowd charged with 'causing grievous bodily harm' Updated May. 29, 2025 12:53 p.m. ET

A 53-year-old British man who injured nearly 80 people when his car rammed into a crowd of Liverpool soccer fans celebrating their team’s Premier League championship was charged Thursday with causing grievous bodily harm with intent, a prosecutor said.

Paul Doyle was also charged with dangerous driving and other charges, Prosecutor Sarah Hammond said.

Police said 79 people were injured, with at least 50 treated at hospitals. They ranged in age from 9 to 78. Seven people remained in the hospital in stable condition.

The city had been celebrating Liverpool’s record-tying 20th title when the driver turned down a street full of fans and joy quickly turned to tragedy.

Police said they believed Doyle dodged a road block by tailing an ambulance responding to a report of a person in cardiac arrest.

Eyewitness video showed scenes of horror as the car struck and tossed a person in the air who was draped in a Liverpool flag and then swerved into a sea of people packed on the side of the road.

Merseyside Police said the driver was believed to have acted alone and they did not suspect terrorism.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

