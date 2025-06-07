2025 Belmont Stakes: Terry Bradshaw, Jayson Werth headline celebs in attendance Published Jun. 7, 2025 9:13 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The 2025 Belmont Stakes, like every major horse racing event, brings out some of the biggest stars and boldest fashion looks.

On Saturday, some familiar faces were in attendance for Sovereignty's big win at Saratoga Race Course in Saratoga Springs, New York. Among them were some of FOX Sports' own personalities and other former athletes.

Here are the celebrities who made an appearance at Saratoga Springs!

The FOX Sports NFL analyst and Pittsburgh Steelers icon made an appearance on the pre-race show. Bradshaw's interview with famed horse trainer Bob Baffert was also revealed.

Jayson Werth

Former MLB outfielder Werth, the co-owner of last year's Belmont Stakes winner Dornoch, was interviewed on the pre-race show.

