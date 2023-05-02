Horse Racing 2023 Kentucky Derby: Horses, Post Time, TV Schedule, How to Watch Updated May. 2, 2023 4:00 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The "Fastest Two Minutes in Sports" will captivate the betting public when the 149th edition of the Kentucky Derby will be held at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky on Saturday.

Here's all you need to know to watch the first leg of horse racing's Triple Crown:

Kentucky Derby Schedule & How to watch

TV: NBC, Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

Location: Churchill Downs, Louisville, Ky.

Date: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Post time: 6:57 p.m. ET (TV coverage from noon-7:30 p.m. ET)

The Kentucky Derby is the most prestigious horse race in the world, and the first leg of the sport's Triple Crown races is held annually in Louisville, Kentucky.

Much like NASCAR with the Daytona 500, the Triple Crown races opens with the biggest event of them all, the Kentucky Derby.

This year's "Run for the Roses" – named because of the blanket of roses awarded to the winner – will be Saturday at Churchill Downs.

Post time is set for 6:57 p.m. ET and the race will be broadcast on NBC, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app (pre-Derby coverage starts at noon ET).

All horse racing fans watch this race because the winner of the Derby is the lone horse left in contention for the sport's ultimate prize – the Triple Crown.

So which horse will take the giant first gallop Saturday toward winning the Triple Crown? Here are the morning-line entrants and odds:

Morning-line odds

Forte +300 (bet $10 to win $40 total)

Tapit Trice +500 (bet $10 to win $60 total)

Angel of Empire +800 (bet $10 to win $90 total)

Derma Sotogake +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Practical Move +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Kingsbarn +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Two Phil's +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Jace's Road +1500 (bet $10 to win $160 total)

Mage +1500 (bet $10 to win $160 total)

Raise Cain +1500 (bet $10 to win $160 total)

Rocket Can +1500 (bet $10 to win $160 total)

Verifying +1500 (bet $10 to win $160 total)

Confidence Game +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Skinner +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Disarm +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Hit Show +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Lord Miles +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Sun Thunder +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Continuar +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Reincarnate +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

