Horse Racing
2023 Kentucky Derby: Horses, Post Time, TV Schedule, How to Watch
Horse Racing

2023 Kentucky Derby: Horses, Post Time, TV Schedule, How to Watch

Updated May. 2, 2023 4:00 p.m. ET

The "Fastest Two Minutes in Sports" will captivate the betting public when the 149th edition of the Kentucky Derby will be held at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky on Saturday.

Here's all you need to know to watch the first leg of horse racing's Triple Crown:

Kentucky Derby Schedule & How to watch

  • TV: NBC, Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app
  • Location: Churchill Downs, Louisville, Ky.
  • Date: Saturday, May 6, 2023
  • Post time: 6:57 p.m. ET (TV coverage from noon-7:30 p.m. ET)

The Kentucky Derby is the most prestigious horse race in the world, and the first leg of the sport's Triple Crown races is held annually in Louisville, Kentucky. 

Much like NASCAR with the Daytona 500, the Triple Crown races opens with the biggest event of them all, the Kentucky Derby.

This year's "Run for the Roses" – named because of the blanket of roses awarded to the winner – will be Saturday at Churchill Downs.

[RELATED: Chris ‘The Bear’ Fallica on how to bet on horse racing]

Post time is set for 6:57 p.m. ET and the race will be broadcast on NBC, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app (pre-Derby coverage starts at noon ET).

ADVERTISEMENT

All horse racing fans watch this race because the winner of the Derby is the lone horse left in contention for the sport's ultimate prize – the Triple Crown.

So which horse will take the giant first gallop Saturday toward winning the Triple Crown? Here are the morning-line entrants and odds:

Morning-line odds

Forte +300 (bet $10 to win $40 total)
Tapit Trice +500 (bet $10 to win $60 total)
Angel of Empire +800 (bet $10 to win $90 total)
Derma Sotogake +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)
Practical Move +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)
Kingsbarn +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)
Two Phil's +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)
Jace's Road +1500 (bet $10 to win $160 total)
Mage +1500 (bet $10 to win $160 total)
Raise Cain +1500 (bet $10 to win $160 total)
Rocket Can +1500 (bet $10 to win $160 total)
Verifying +1500 (bet $10 to win $160 total)
Confidence Game +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)
Skinner +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)
Disarm +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)
Hit Show +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)
Lord Miles +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)
Sun Thunder +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)
Continuar +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)
Reincarnate +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

So, are you throwing some money on the Kentucky Derby? 

Play FOX Super 6 every week for your chance to win thousands of dollars every week. Just download the Super 6 app and make your picks today!
 

share
Get more from Horse Racing Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Reports: PSG suspends Lionel Messi for 2 weeks for unauthorized trip to Saudi Arabia
Reports: PSG suspends Lionel Messi for 2 weeks for unauthorized trip to Saudi Arabia
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBWestminster Kennel Club Westminster Kennel ClubUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX BetUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR ScheduleUSFL Schedule Image USFL Schedule2023 NFL Draft Image 2023 NFL DraftNBA MVP Race Image NBA MVP RaceNBA Playoff Schedule Image NBA Playoff Schedule
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes