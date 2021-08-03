Summer Olympics Simone Biles bagging bronze, epic men's 400m hurdles headline Day 11 at Olympics 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Summer Olympics rolled along in magnificent fashion, with Simone Biles' history-tying return in gymnastics and a captivating men's 400-meter hurdles (along with a new world record) highlighting Day 11's festivities.

The U.S. had 64 medals heading into Monday night ET/Tuesday Tokyo time and finished with 73 (24 gold, 28 silver, 21 bronze), in the lead ahead of China (69, 32-21-16).

In third is the Russian Olympic Committee, also known as ROC, (52, 13-21-18) in terms of total medals.

The Americans trail only China (32) in gold medals, while the host nation of Japan boasts the third-most gold medals with 19.

For an up-to-date tracker of the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics medal count, click here to see how every country is doing!

Here are the biggest moments from Day 11 of the Tokyo Olympics.

Simone Biles, Gymnastics

After withdrawing from each of the individual gymnastic events thus far, Biles made her Olympic return Tuesday to represent Team USA in the beam final, the last event in artistic gymnastics.

Slated to go third in the event, Biles delivered a 14.000 score in her return to action at the Ariake Gymnastics Center, just off of the 14.066 she recorded in qualifying July 25.

The 14.000 was enough to earn her the bronze, as a pair of Chinese gymnasts, Guan Chenchen (14.633) and Tang Xijing (14.233) took home gold and silver, respectively.

In adding the Tokyo bronze to her collection, Biles tied the record as the most decorated U.S. gymnast in Olympics history, joining Shannon Miller with seven career medals.

The 24-year-old Biles' haul includes gold medals in the team, all-around, vault, and floor exercises from Rio 2016, along with bronze on the beam in Brazil. Her two medals from Japan are Day 11's bronze and the silver medal won in the team event.

"[The bronze medal] means more than all the golds because I've pushed through so much the last five years and the last week while I've even been here," Biles told NBC's "Today" following the event. "It was very emotional, and I'm just proud of myself and just all of these girls, as well."

Having dealt with what those in the sport refer to as "the twisties," where a gymnast can feel lost in the air, Biles adjusted her beam routine to exclude any twisting, allowing her to feel more comfortable to compete.

In her news conference after the competition, Biles again addressed the issue of mental health among athletes.

Her performance drew a strong reaction from the sports world, including from "First Things First" cohost Jenna Wolfe.

Biles' teammate and Team USA breakout star Sunisa Lee also competed in Tuesday's beam finals, finishing fifth in the event with a score of 13.866.

As for eying Paris 2024 and expanding her medal collection, Biles said, "I just need to process this whole Olympic term first. It's been a lot. It's been a long five years," via Olympics.com.

Team USA, Basketball

The U.S. took on Spain in the quarterfinals, marking the fourth head-to-head matchup between the two countries in the last four Olympics.

Both teams were up for a fight in the first half, with Spain holding a 21-19 edge after the first quarter. The tight battle continued into the second quarter, and the teams entered halftime knotted up at 43 apiece.

But then came Kevin Durant, who poured in 13 of his team-high 29 points in the third quarter. A total of five Americans ⁠— Zach LaVine (10), Damian Lillard (11), Jrue Holiday (12), Jayson Tatum (13) and K.D. (29) ⁠— tallied double figures against Spain.

Despite a game-high 38 points from Ricky Rubio, Spain eventually ran out of gas down the stretch in a 95-81 win for the Americans.

"The game is about buckets," Durant said, via USA Basketball. "When you see the ball go in the rim, everybody’s got more energy — coaches, players, trainers, everybody. We started making shots, made some 3s, and guys calmed down and made some stops."

Next up for Team USA is Australia in Thursday's semifinal, with a sprinkle of revenge helping spice up the dish. In the lead-up to these Olympics, the Boomers beat Team USA 91-83 on July 12, behind 22 points from Patty Mills.

Track and Field results

The men's 400m hurdles final didn't disappoint, with Norway's Karsten Warholm winning gold and setting a new world record in the process, with a time of 45.94.

While Warholm won gold, he wasn't the only person to break the previous world record of 46.70.

Rai Benjamin of the United States won silver with a time of 46.17, and Alison dos Santos of Brazil won bronze with a time of 46.72.

Benjamin admitted his emotions, saying, "I cried a little bit," after the race, via Team USA.

"It’s going to be a lot to process this next 24 hours, but I am really happy to be a part of history like this, just to show where this event can go," he added.

"If you would have told me that I was going to run 46.1 and lose, I would probably beat you up and tell you to get out of my room," Benjamin said.

Elsewhere on the track, Athing Mu and Raevyn Rogers snagged the gold and bronze, respectively, in the women's 800m final.

The 19-year-old Mu ran a blistering 1:55.24, a new national record, to win gold for the Americans in the race for the first time since 1968.

Rogers charged down the final straightaway to snag bronze, sprinting past four racers, including Great Britain's Jemma Reekie, with a final time of 1:56.81. Keely Hodgkinson of Great Britain won silver with a time of 1:55.88.

In the women's 200m final, Gabby Thomas claimed the bronze medal with a time of 21.87 among a stacked field of competitors.

Jamaica's Elaine Thompson-Herah (21.53) won gold, while Nambia's 18-year-old Christine Mboma (21.81) set a new Olympic women's under-20 record for the event to win silver.

Over on the infield, the United States added another silver medal with the performance of Brittney Reese in the long jump.

Reese's best jump, her third attempt, measured in at 6.97m. That looked like a gold-medal distance, up until Germany's Malaika Mihambo recorded a 7.00m jump on her sixth and final attempt.

Despite getting leapfrogged, the 34-year-old Reese looked fondly upon her time at the Olympics, which mark the final competition of her career.

"It’s a great feeling," Reese said after winning the silver, via Team USA. "I had a great career. I had a great journey. I’m just blessed. I’ve been in this sport for 13 years, and to finish my career with a silver I can’t complain."

In the men's pole vault final, Chris Nilsen won silver after hitting a personal best of 5.97m. Sweden's Armand Duplantis, the world record holder at 6.18m, won the gold with a vault of 6.02m.

Tamyra Mensah Stock, Wrestling

For just the second time in Olympic history, the United States has a women's freestyle wrestling gold medal. The 28-year-old Mensah Stock out-dueled Nigeria's Blessing Oborududu from a 4-1 victory by points in the freestyle 68kg final.

All of the scoring came in the first period, as Mensah Stock held on to join Helen Maroulis (Rio 2016) as one of two American women to grace the top of the podium.

She also became the first Black woman to win Olympic gold in wrestling history.

When asked what it meant for the popularity of the sport and being an inspiration, Mensah Stock delivered an impassioned speech.

"Showing them, just because you're a female, it doesn't mean you can't accomplish the biggest of goals," she said. "And being an Olympic champ is one of the hardest things I have ever done in my entire life and I can say it's well worth it."

Team USA, Women's Team Pursuit

The Americans fended off Canada at the Izu Velodrome to take bronze in the women's team pursuit event, with Germany beating Great Britain in the gold-medal race.

Team USA's quartet of Jennifer Valente, Chloe Dygert, Emma White and Megan Jastrab recorded a time of 4:08.040, besting Canada's 4:10.552. The Americans led the race on every split.

Said White after the race, via USA Cycling: "We came here to get more than the bronze, being the defending world champions. The rides today were absolutely phenomenal. We’re really proud of what we did today. The blistering rides from Germany and GB today show how competitive this event is getting. Although this past year has been full of struggles, we’re proud of how we competed."

For more up-to-date news on all things Summer Olympics, click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

Get more from Summer Olympics Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.

in this topic Summer Olympics