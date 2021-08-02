Jade Carey, USA women highlight Day 10 of the Olympic schedule 3 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The U.S. had 59 medals heading into Sunday night ET/Monday Tokyo time and finished with 64 (22 gold, 25 silver, 17 bronze), in the lead ahead of China (62, 29-17-16). In third is the Russian Olympic Committee, also known as ROC, (50, 12-21-17) in terms of total medals.

The Americans trail only China (29) in gold medals, while the host nation of Japan boasts the third-most gold medals with 17.

A familiar face announced a highly anticipated return to competition on Day 10, too. After withdrawing from each of the individual gymnastic events thus far, Simone Biles will be back in action for Thursday's beam final.

That's good news for Biles and Team USA, as her health had become a looming concern for the Games.

As for Team USA's present standing, here are some of the highlights from Day 10 of the Tokyo Olympics.

Jade Carey, Gymnastics

Carey won't be leaving Tokyo empty-handed. In fact, she'll be heading back to the United States as a gold-medalist after locking down an exquisite floor routine.

The 21-year-old bounced back from a disappointing performance in the vault finals where she finished in last place a day earlier. The floor exercise was the opposite story, as Carey soared above the competition.

Second on the start list, Carey put the pressure on with a score of 14.366, performing the most difficult routine among the competitors. Her difficulty rating of 6.300 was 0.400 points higher than the next-closest rating among the other seven participants.

Her score withstood the test, with Italy's Vanessa Ferrari coming closest to challenging the American with a 14.200. Japan's Mai Murakami the ROC's Angelina Melnikova tied for bronze with their scores of 14.166.

The floor competition represented Carey's final shot at a medal at these Games, having fallen short in the vault finals and the individual all-around. Competing as an individual at these Games, she was not part of Team USA's silver-medal performance in the team all-around.

But on her last chance to grab a medal, she snared the most precious of all.

Track and field results

A loaded women's track and field schedule highlighted the Monday action at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo.

The 100-meter hurdles final went down, with Puerto Rico's Jasmine Camacho-Quinn, who was born in South Carolina, holding off world-record holder Keni Harrison, who settled for silver.

Camacho-Quinn clocked in at 12.37 seconds, adding to her impressive run of finishes in the event in 2021. Of the ten fastest times recorded in the women's 100-meter hurdles this year, Camacho-Quinn holds eight of them.

Harrison's 12.52 was enough to hold onto to silver, with Jamaica's Megan Tapper taking bronze with a 12.55-second run.

Gabrielle Thomas finished third in the second women's 200-meter semifinal heat with a time of 22.01, qualifying her for the final. A pair of other American women, Dalilah Muhammad and Sydney McLaughlin, also qualified for the final in the women's 400-meter hurdles.

Muhammad paced the field in the first semifinal with a time of 53.30 in the rain. In the second of the three semifinal heats, McLaughlin followed suit with a time of 53.03

McLaughlin currently holds the world record for the 400m hurdles with a time of 51.90 and is in search of her first Olympic gold medal at just 21 years old.

Over on the infield, Valarie Allman claimed the gold medal in the discus with a monstrous opening attempt in her Olympic debut. She flung the discus 68.98 meters (226 feet, 3.75 inches) in her first go, which was enough to take the gold when all was said and done.

Germany's Kristin Pudenz's 66.86-meter (219 feet, 4.28 inches) toss earned her silver, while Cuba's Yamie Perez (65.72 meters, 215 feet, 7.40 inches) won bronze.

Team USA, Women's Soccer

The USWNT entered their match against Canada with one win, one draw and a loss so far in the Olympics.

That up-and-down form carried over into the quarterfinals, where the USWNT couldn't provide the necessary punch to knock off Canada in a 1-0 loss.

A Jessie Fleming penalty in the 75th minute was enough to get past the Americans, who outshot the Canadians 13-3 in the match.

FOX Sports Soccer Writer Doug McIntyre did an in-depth look at the loss, which he deemed "deserved," and what it means for the women's program going forward.

Now, the Americans will have to settle for attempting to take home bronze in Thursday's third-place game against Australia , which lost 1-0 to Sweden in the other semifinal.

Team USA, Women's Basketball

The U.S. women's basketball team continued its dominance of the sport, defeating France 93-82 in a Group B contest. The Americans have won 51 straight Olympic contests, a streak that dates back to the 1992 Barcelona Games.

This was not an easy victory, however, as France led 22-19 after the first quarter and trailed only 71-67 entering the final frame. The Americans pulled away in part with outside shooting, making nine of their 20 3-point attempts (45%). Veteran Tina Charles came up big down the stretch, ultimately making all three of her long-range shots and finishing with 15 points.

A'Ja Wilson led the Americans in scoring with 22 points, while Breanna Stewart had a great all-around game, contributing 17 points, seven rebounds and seven assists.

Team USA now advances to the quarterfinals on Wednesday against an opponent that has yet to be determined.

Adeline Gray, Wrestling

Gray came up just short of joining Helen Maroulis as the only two U.S. women to win Olympic gold in wrestling, losing 7-3 to Germany's Aline Rotter-Focken in the 76-kilogram final.

Nevertheless, the silver medal represents Gray's first medal from the Olympics, and she spoke about taking home second.

"You don’t come to lose, but I came out here to fight," Gray said, via Team USA, "and I gave it my all, and I took some shots, and I went in there and battled, and she threw me off my game and, unfortunately, I didn’t come out on top.

"I still am coming home with a silver medal from the Olympics, and I am just so thrilled for that."

Despite being disappointed, Gray said she hoped to be an inspiration for the next generation of women's wrestlers.

"So, I hope all the little girls watching really understand that they can go and get master’s degrees, they can go and win Olympic medals, and they can go and have balance in their lives, focusing on very big things," she said.

Sarah Robles, Weightlifting

Robles made history at the Games, becoming the first U.S. woman to win multiple weightlifting medals after securing bronze in the +87-kg women's event.

Robles snatched 128 kilograms and hauled up 154kg on her clean and jerk for a total of 282kg. Her total fell just one kilo shy of silver-medalist Emily Campbell's 283 from Great Britain.

Li Wenwen of China was in a class by herself on her gold-medal run, lifting Olympic records in both the snatch (140kg) and clean and jerk (180kg) for a total of 320kg.

"I hope I’m the first of many American women to be able to medal at consecutive Olympics," Robles said of her accomplishment.

Team USA, Baseball

With two games down and two victories in the books for the United States baseball team in Tokyo, they were hoping to keep that run going against Japan.

That proved not to be the case, as the hosts beat Team USA in extra innings for a thrilling 7-6 victory at Yokohama Baseball Stadium.

The Japanese team struck first with two runs in the third, but the U.S. responded in the top of the fourth inning with three runs to take the lead. Japan answered back in the bottom of the inning to knot things up at three runs apiece.

It didn't remain tied for very long, though. Triston Casas hit a deep, three-run homer in the top of the fifth to restore Team USA's lead.

The hosts kept firing back and picked up two runs in the bottom of the inning to make it a one-run ballgame down the stretch.

Down to their final two outs in the bottom of the ninth, Japan rallied to bring home the game-tying run and send the game to extras.

Despite beginning the added inning with runners on first and second, per Olympic rules, Team U.S. couldn't get a run home in the top of the frame.

That opened the door for the opposition, and Japan delivered a walk-off via Takuya Kai's single to right to bring home Yuki Yanagita and book a spot in the semifinals against South Korea.

The loss sent the United States to an elimination game against either Israel or the Dominican Republic in the Round 2 repechage, where Team USA can keep their Olympic hopes alive with a win to make the other semifinal.

