Summer Olympics
Summer Olympics
Olympic Basketball Champions: Complete list of gold medal winners
Published Jul. 24, 2024 10:44 a.m. ET
Basketball's a global game, but at the Olympics, one nation must stand out. Check out the history of Olympic basketball champions, diving into which countries have dominated and the teams that have etched their names in gold.
Men's Olympic Basketball Gold Medal Winners:
- 2020 (Tokyo): USA
- 2016 (Rio): USA
- 2012 (London): USA
- 2008 (Beijing): USA
- 2004 (Athens): Argentina
- 2000 (Sydney): USA
- 1996 (Atlanta): USA
- 1992 (Barcelona): USA
- 1988 (Seoul): Soviet Union
- 1984 (Los Angeles): USA
- 1980 (Moscow): Yugoslavia
- 1976 (Montreal): USA
- 1972 (Munich): Soviet Union
- 1968 (Mexico): USA
- 1964 (Tokyo): USA
- 1960 (Rome): USA
- 1956 (Melbourne): USA
- 1952 (Helsinki): USA
- 1948 (London): USA
- 1936 (Berlin): USA
ADVERTISEMENT
Women's Olympic Basketball Gold Medal Winners:
- 2020 (Tokyo): USA
- 2016 (Rio): USA
- 2012 (London): USA
- 2008 (Beijing): USA
- 2004 (Athens): USA
- 2000 (Sydney): USA
- 1996 (Atlanta): USA
- 1992 (Barcelona): Unified Team
- 1988 (Seoul): USA
- 1984 (Los Angeles): USA
- 1980 (Moscow): Soviet Union
- 1976 (Montreal): Soviet Union
Which country has won the most Olympic medals for basketball?
The United States has won the most Olympic medals for basketball in both men's and women's games. The men's team has won 16 gold medals, 1 silver medal and 2 bronze medals. The women's team has won 9 gold medals, 1 silver medal and 1 bronze medal.
When was basketball first played at the Olympics?
Basketball became a medal sport for men at the Berlin 1936 Olympics and for women at the Montreal 1976 Olympics.
share
recommended
-
2024 Olympic basketball odds: Team USA women favored despite no Caitlin Clark
Team USA Olympic schedule, scores, how to watch
LeBron James lifts Team USA with another clutch performance in win vs. Germany
-
New Zealand women's soccer team complains after Canada staffer flies drone over training
2024 Olympic soccer odds: France favored; Team USA looks to bounce back
2024 Olympics golf odds: Schauffele heads into Paris hungry for more
-
Winner's circle: South Carolina's Dawn Staley and USWNT's Emma Hayes are 'two of a kind'
2024 Olympics: Schedule, dates, how to watch, when does it start?
USA men's basketball overcomes 14-point deficit to beat South Sudan 101-100
in this topic
recommended
-
2024 Olympic basketball odds: Team USA women favored despite no Caitlin Clark
Team USA Olympic schedule, scores, how to watch
LeBron James lifts Team USA with another clutch performance in win vs. Germany
-
New Zealand women's soccer team complains after Canada staffer flies drone over training
2024 Olympic soccer odds: France favored; Team USA looks to bounce back
2024 Olympics golf odds: Schauffele heads into Paris hungry for more
-
Winner's circle: South Carolina's Dawn Staley and USWNT's Emma Hayes are 'two of a kind'
2024 Olympics: Schedule, dates, how to watch, when does it start?
USA men's basketball overcomes 14-point deficit to beat South Sudan 101-100