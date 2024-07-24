Summer Olympics
Olympic Basketball Champions: Complete list of gold medal winners
Summer Olympics

Olympic Basketball Champions: Complete list of gold medal winners

Published Jul. 24, 2024

Basketball's a global game, but at the Olympics, one nation must stand out. Check out the history of Olympic basketball champions, diving into which countries have dominated and the teams that have etched their names in gold.

Men's Olympic Basketball Gold Medal Winners:

  • 2020 (Tokyo): USA
  • 2016 (Rio): USA
  • 2012 (London): USA
  • 2008 (Beijing): USA
  • 2004 (Athens): Argentina
  • 2000 (Sydney): USA
  • 1996 (Atlanta): USA
  • 1992 (Barcelona): USA
  • 1988 (Seoul): Soviet Union
  • 1984 (Los Angeles): USA
  • 1980 (Moscow): Yugoslavia
  • 1976 (Montreal): USA
  • 1972 (Munich): Soviet Union
  • 1968 (Mexico): USA
  • 1964 (Tokyo): USA
  • 1960 (Rome): USA
  • 1956 (Melbourne): USA 
  • 1952 (Helsinki): USA
  • 1948 (London): USA
  • 1936 (Berlin): USA

Women's Olympic Basketball Gold Medal Winners:

  • 2020 (Tokyo): USA
  • 2016 (Rio): USA
  • 2012 (London): USA
  • 2008 (Beijing): USA
  • 2004 (Athens): USA
  • 2000 (Sydney): USA
  • 1996 (Atlanta): USA
  • 1992 (Barcelona): Unified Team
  • 1988 (Seoul): USA
  • 1984 (Los Angeles): USA
  • 1980 (Moscow): Soviet Union 
  • 1976 (Montreal): Soviet Union

Which country has won the most Olympic medals for basketball?

The United States has won the most Olympic medals for basketball in both men's and women's games. The men's team has won 16 gold medals, 1 silver medal and 2 bronze medals. The women's team has won 9 gold medals, 1 silver medal and 1 bronze medal. 

When was basketball first played at the Olympics?

Basketball became a medal sport for men at the Berlin 1936 Olympics and for women at the Montreal 1976 Olympics. 

