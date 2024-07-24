Summer Olympics Olympic Basketball Champions: Complete list of gold medal winners Published Jul. 24, 2024 10:44 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Basketball's a global game, but at the Olympics, one nation must stand out. Check out the history of Olympic basketball champions, diving into which countries have dominated and the teams that have etched their names in gold.

Men's Olympic Basketball Gold Medal Winners:

2020 (Tokyo): USA

2016 (Rio): USA

2012 (London): USA

2008 (Beijing): USA

2004 (Athens): Argentina

2000 (Sydney): USA

1996 (Atlanta): USA

1992 (Barcelona): USA

1988 (Seoul): Soviet Union

1984 (Los Angeles): USA

1980 (Moscow): Yugoslavia

1976 (Montreal): USA

1972 (Munich): Soviet Union

1968 (Mexico): USA

1964 (Tokyo): USA

1960 (Rome): USA

1956 (Melbourne): USA

1952 (Helsinki): USA

1948 (London): USA

1936 (Berlin): USA

Women's Olympic Basketball Gold Medal Winners:

2020 (Tokyo): USA

2016 (Rio): USA

2012 (London): USA

2008 (Beijing): USA

2004 (Athens): USA

2000 (Sydney): USA

1996 (Atlanta): USA

1992 (Barcelona): Unified Team

1988 (Seoul): USA

1984 (Los Angeles): USA

1980 (Moscow): Soviet Union

1976 (Montreal): Soviet Union

Which country has won the most Olympic medals for basketball?

The United States has won the most Olympic medals for basketball in both men's and women's games. The men's team has won 16 gold medals, 1 silver medal and 2 bronze medals. The women's team has won 9 gold medals, 1 silver medal and 1 bronze medal.

When was basketball first played at the Olympics?

Basketball became a medal sport for men at the Berlin 1936 Olympics and for women at the Montreal 1976 Olympics.

