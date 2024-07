Olympics 2024 Olympics Basketball schedule, scores, group standings, bracket Updated Jul. 24, 2024 11:57 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Looking to follow the Olympic basketball action? This guide has you covered. We've got the full schedule, live scores, team groupings, and the tournament bracket for men's and women's all in one place. Stay informed and enjoy the games!

The men's bracket will play from July 27 to August 10. All times are in ET.

Group stage

July 27

Australia vs. Spain - 5 a.m.

Germany vs. Japan - 7:30 a.m.

France vs. Brazil - 11:15 a.m.

Greece vs. Canada - 3 p.m.

July 28

South Sudan vs. Puerto Rico - 5 a.m.

Serbia vs. United States - 11:15 a.m.

July 30

Spain vs. Greece - 5 a.m.

Canada vs. Australia - 7:30 a.m.

Japan vs. France - 11:15 a.m.

Brazil vs. Germany - 3 p.m.

July 31

Puerto Rico vs. Serbia - 11:15 a.m.

United States vs. South Sudan - 3 p.m.

August 2

Australia vs. Greece - 7:30 a.m.

Canada vs. Spain - 11:15 a.m.

Japan vs. Brazil - 5 a.m.

France vs. Germany - 3 p.m.

August 3

Puerto Rico vs. United States - 11:15 a.m.

Serbia vs. South Sudan - 3 p.m.

Bracket stage

August 6

Quarterfinal - 5 a.m.

Quarterfinal - 8:30 a.m.

Quarterfinal - 12:00 p.m.

Quarterfinal - 3:30 p.m.

August 8

Semifinal - 11:30 a.m.

Semifinal - 3 p.m.

August 10

Bronze Medal Game - 5 a.m.

Gold Medal Game - 3:30 p.m.

Men's Olympic Basketball Group Standings

Group A

Australia

Spain

Greece

Canada

Group B

Germany

Japan

France

Brazil

Group C

South Sudan

Puerto Rico

United States

Serbia

The women's bracket will play from July 28 to August 11. All times are in ET.

Group stage

July 28

Spain vs. China - 7:30 a.m.

Serbia vs. Puerto Rico - 3 p.m.

July 29

Nigeria vs. Australia - 5 a.m.

Germany vs. Belgium - 7:30 a.m.

Canada vs. France - 11:15 a.m.

United States vs. Japan - 3 p.m.

July 31

Puerto Rico vs. Spain - 5 a.m.

China vs. Serbia - 7:30 a.m.

August 1

Japan vs. Germany - 5 a.m.

Australia vs. Canada - 7:30 a.m.

France vs. Nigeria - 11:15 a.m.

Belgium vs. United States - 3 p.m.

August 3

China vs. Puerto Rico - 5 a.m.

Serbia vs. Spain - 7:30 a.m.

August 4

Japan vs. Belgium - 5 a.m.

Canada vs. Nigeria - 7:30 a.m.

Germany vs. United States - 11:15 a.m.

Australia vs. France - 3 p.m.

Bracket stage

August 7

Quarterfinal - 5 a.m.

Quarterfinal - 8:30 a.m.

Quarterfinal - 12:00 p.m.

Quarterfinal - 3:30 p.m.

August 9

Semifinal - 11:30 a.m.

Semifinal - 3 p.m.

August 11

Bronze Medal Game - 5:30 a.m.

Gold Medal Game - 9:30 a.m.

Women's Olympic Basketball Group Standings

Group A

Spain

China

Serbia

Puerto Rico

Group B

Nigeria

Australia

Canada

France

Group C

Germany

Belgium

United States

Japan

Where will basketball take place at the Olympics?

All Olympic basketball group games will be played in the Pierre Mauroy Stadium and all quarterfinals, semifinals and medal games will be played in Bercy Arena.

