2024 Summer Olympics: Schedule, dates, how to watch, start
The 2024 Summer Olympics are almost here! This guide provides all the essential information you need to enjoy the Games. Here, you'll find the key dates, a breakdown of the competition schedule, and various options for watching the events live or streamed.
2024 Summer Olympics Schedule and Dates
The 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris will take place from Friday, July 26th, 2024 with the Opening Ceremony, to Sunday, August 11th, 2024 with the Closing Ceremony.
Check out the schedules below for some of these must-see competitions:
Key ceremony dates:
- Olympic Village Opens: July 13
- Torch Relay (Paris): July 20 - July 26
- Closing Ceremony: August 11
Popular sports dates:
- Basketball: July 27 - August 11
- Gymnastics: July 27 - August 5
- Swimming: July 27 - August 4
- Track and Field: August 1 - August 11
- Volleyball: July 27 - August 11
All sports dates:
- Archery: July 25 - August 4
- Artistic Gymnastics: July 27 - August 5
- Artistic Swimming: August 5 - August 10
- Athletics: August 1 - August 11
- Badminton: July 27 - August 5
- Basketball / 3x3 Basketball: July 27 - August 11
- Beach Volleyball: July 27 - August 10
- Boxing: July 27 - August 10
- Breaking: August 9 - August 10
- Canoe Slalom: July 27 - August 5
- Canoe Sprint: August 6 - August 11
- Cycling BMX Freestyle: July 30 - July 31
- Cycling BMX Racing: August 1 - August 2
- Cycling Mountain Bike: July 28 - July 29
- Cycling Road: July 27, August 3 - August 4
- Cycling Track: August 5 - August 11
- Diving: July 27 - August 10
- Equestrian: July 27 - August 6
- Fencing: July 27 - August 4
- Football: Ju;ly 24 - August 10
- Golf: August 1 - August 10
- Handball: July 25 - August 11
- Hockey: July 27 - August 9
- Judo: July 27 - August 3
- Marathon Swimming: August 8 - August 9
- Modern Pentathlon: August 8 - August 11
- Rhythmic Gymnastics: August 8 - August 10
- Rowing: July 27 - August 3
- Rugby Sevens: July 24 - August 30
- Sailing: July 28 - August 8
- Shooting: July 27 - August 5
- Skateboarding: July 27 - July 28, August 6 - August 7
- Sport Climbing: August 5 - August 10
- Surfing: July 27 - July 31
- Swimming: July 27 - August 4
- Table Tennis: July 27 - August 10
- Taekwondo: August 7 - August 10
- Tennis: July 27 - August 4
- Trampoline: August 2
- Triathlon: July 30 - August 5
- Volleyball: July 27 - August 11
- Water Polo: July 27 - August 11
- Weightlifting: August 7 - August 11
- Wrestling: August 5 - August 11
How can I watch the Summer Olympics?
NBC and Telemundo will broadcast from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET each day. Peacock will livestream every event, including opening and closing ceremonies. Certain events will be available to watch on USA Network, Golf Channel, CNBC and E!.
How can I stream the Summer Olympics?
The main way to stream the Summer Olympics will be on Peacock. Peacock will stream all 329 medal events live. The games will also be available to stream on NBCOlympics.com, the NBC Olympics app, NBC.com and the NBC app.
Streaming services that carry NBC can also be used to stream the Olympic games, such as Sling, FuboTV and YouTubeTV
Can I watch the Summer Olympics for free?
If you have an over-the-air antenna that picks up your local channels, you can watch the games on NBC free.
-
-
-
-
