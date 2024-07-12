Summer Olympics 2024 Summer Olympics: Schedule, dates, how to watch, start Published Jul. 12, 2024 12:17 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The 2024 Summer Olympics are almost here! This guide provides all the essential information you need to enjoy the Games. Here, you'll find the key dates, a breakdown of the competition schedule, and various options for watching the events live or streamed.

2024 Summer Olympics Schedule and Dates

The 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris will take place from Friday, July 26th, 2024 with the Opening Ceremony, to Sunday, August 11th, 2024 with the Closing Ceremony.

Check out the schedules below for some of these must-see competitions:

Key ceremony dates:

Olympic Village Opens: July 13

Torch Relay (Paris): July 20 - July 26

Closing Ceremony: August 11

Popular sports dates:

Basketball: July 27 - August 11

Gymnastics: July 27 - August 5

Swimming: July 27 - August 4

Track and Field: August 1 - August 11

Volleyball: July 27 - August 11

All sports dates:

Archery: July 25 - August 4

Artistic Gymnastics: July 27 - August 5

Artistic Swimming: August 5 - August 10

Athletics: August 1 - August 11

Badminton: July 27 - August 5

Basketball / 3x3 Basketball: July 27 - August 11

Beach Volleyball: July 27 - August 10

Boxing: July 27 - August 10

Breaking: August 9 - August 10

Canoe Slalom: July 27 - August 5

Canoe Sprint: August 6 - August 11

Cycling BMX Freestyle: July 30 - July 31

Cycling BMX Racing: August 1 - August 2

Cycling Mountain Bike: July 28 - July 29

Cycling Road: July 27, August 3 - August 4

Cycling Track: August 5 - August 11

Diving: July 27 - August 10

Equestrian: July 27 - August 6

Fencing: July 27 - August 4

Football: Ju;ly 24 - August 10

Golf: August 1 - August 10

Handball: July 25 - August 11

Hockey: July 27 - August 9

Judo: July 27 - August 3

Marathon Swimming: August 8 - August 9

Modern Pentathlon: August 8 - August 11

Rhythmic Gymnastics: August 8 - August 10

Rowing: July 27 - August 3

Rugby Sevens: July 24 - August 30

Sailing: July 28 - August 8

Shooting: July 27 - August 5

Skateboarding: July 27 - July 28, August 6 - August 7

Sport Climbing: August 5 - August 10

Surfing: July 27 - July 31

Swimming: July 27 - August 4

Table Tennis: July 27 - August 10

Taekwondo: August 7 - August 10

Tennis: July 27 - August 4

Trampoline: August 2

Triathlon: July 30 - August 5

Volleyball: July 27 - August 11

Water Polo: July 27 - August 11

Weightlifting: August 7 - August 11

Wrestling: August 5 - August 11

How can I watch the Summer Olympics?

NBC and Telemundo will broadcast from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET each day. Peacock will livestream every event, including opening and closing ceremonies. Certain events will be available to watch on USA Network, Golf Channel, CNBC and E!.

How can I stream the Summer Olympics?

The main way to stream the Summer Olympics will be on Peacock. Peacock will stream all 329 medal events live. The games will also be available to stream on NBCOlympics.com, the NBC Olympics app, NBC.com and the NBC app.

Streaming services that carry NBC can also be used to stream the Olympic games, such as Sling, FuboTV and YouTubeTV

Can I watch the Summer Olympics for free?

If you have an over-the-air antenna that picks up your local channels, you can watch the games on NBC free.

