Summer Olympics 2024 Olympics Soccer schedule, scores, group standings, bracket Updated Jul. 24, 2024 11:57 a.m. ET

Get ready for Olympic soccer! This ultimate guide brings you everything you need for the men's and women's tournaments: the complete schedule, live scores, group breakdowns, and even the tournament brackets. Check out this article so that you don't miss a single goal!

The men's bracket will play from July 24 to August 9. All times are in ET.

Group stage

July 24

Uzbekistan vs. Spain - 9 a.m.

Argentina vs. Morocco - 9 a.m.

Guinea vs. New Zealand - 11 a.m.

Egypt vs. Dominican Republic - 11 a.m.

Japan vs. Paraguay - 1 p.m.

Iraq vs. Ukraine - 1 p.m.

France vs. United States - 3 p.m.

Mali vs. Israel - 3 p.m.

July 27

Dominican Republic vs. Spain - 9 a.m.

Argentina vs. Iraq - 9 a.m.

Uzbekistan vs. Egypt - 11 a.m.

Ukraine vs. Morocco - 11 a.m.

New Zealand vs. United States - 1 p.m.

Israel vs. Paraguay - 1 p.m.

France vs. Guinea - 3 p.m.

Japan vs. Mali - 3 p.m.

July 30

Dominican Republic vs. Uzbekistan - 9 a.m.

Spain vs. Egypt - 9 a.m.

Ukraine vs. Argentina - 11 a.m.

Morocco vs. Iraq - 11 a.m.

United States vs. Guinea - 1 p.m.

New Zealand vs. France - 1 p.m.

Paraguay vs. Mali - 3 p.m.

Israel vs. Japan - 3 p.m.

Knockout stage

Aug. 2

Quarterfinal No. 1: 9 a.m.

Quarterfinal No. 2: 11 a.m.

Quarterfinal No. 3: 1 p.m.

Quarterfinal No. 4: 3 p.m.

Aug. 5

Semifinal No. 1: noon

Semifinal No. 2: 3 p.m.

Aug. 8

Bronze medal match: 11 a.m.

Aug. 9

Gold medal match: noon

Men's Olympic Soccer Group Standings

Group A

France

United States

Guinea

New Zealand

Group B

Argentina

Morocco

Iraq

Ukraine

Group C

Uzbekistan

Spain

Egypt

Dominican Republic

Group D

Japan

Paraguay

Mali

Israel

The women's bracket will play from July 25 to August 10. All times are in ET.

Group stage

July 25

Canada vs. New Zealand - 11 a.m.

Spain vs. Japan - 11 a.m.

Germany vs. Australia - 1 p.m.

Nigeria vs. Brazil - 1 p.m.

France vs. Colombia - 3 p.m.

United States vs. Zambia - 3 p.m.

July 28

New Zealand vs. Colombia - 11 a.m.

Brazil vs. Japan - 11 a.m.

Spain vs. Nigeria - 1 p.m.

Australia vs. Zambia - 1 p.m.

United States vs. Germany - 3 p.m.

France vs. Canada - 3 p.m.

July 31

Japan vs. Nigeria - 11 a.m.

Brazil vs. Spain - 11 a.m.

Zambia vs. Germany - 1 p.m.

Australia vs. United States - 1 p.m.

New Zealand vs. France - 3 p.m.

Colombia vs. Canada - 3 p.m.

Knockout stage

Aug. 3

Quarterfinal No. 1: 9 a.m.

Quarterfinal No. 2: 11 a.m.

Quarterfinal No. 3: 1 p.m.

Quarterfinal No. 4: 3 p.m.

Aug. 6

Semifinal No. 1: noon

Semifinal No. 2: 3 p.m.

Aug. 9

Bronze medal match: 9 a.m.

Aug. 10

Gold medal match: 11 a.m.

Women's Olympic Soccer Group Standings

Group A

France

Colombia

Canada

New Zealand

Group B

United States

Zambia

Germany

Australia

Group C

Spain

Japan

Nigeria

Brazil

Where will soccer take place at the Olympics?

Seven stadiums will be the home to soccer games at the Olympics:

Bordeaux Stadium

Lyon Stadium

Marseille Stadium

Nantes Stadium

Nice Stadium

Saint-Étienne Stadium

Parc des Princes in Paris

