National Hockey League
National Hockey League
Stars vs. Oilers: Playoff series schedule, scores, TV channel, how to watch
Published May. 19, 2025 12:03 p.m. ET
The Western Conference Finals round of the NHL Playoffs features a matchup between the Dallas Stars and the Edmonton Oilers. Check out everything you need to know about the series:
When is Stars vs. Oilers Game 1?
The Stars and Oilers will face off on Wednesday, May 21, in Dallas. The game starts at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN.
ADVERTISEMENT
Stars vs. Oilers Series Schedule
Below is the full schedule for the Stars-Oilers playoff series:
(P3) Edmonton Oilers vs. (C1) Dallas Stars
- Game 1: Wednesday, May 21 at Dallas - 8 p.m. (ESPN)
- Game 2: Friday, May 23 at Dallas - 8 p.m. (ESPN)
- Game 3: Sunday, May 25 at Edmonton - 3 p.m. (ABC)
- Game 4: Tuesday, May 27 at Edmonton - 8 p.m. (ESPN)
- Game 5: Thursday, May 29 at Dallas - 8 p.m. (ESPN)
- Game 6*: Saturday, May 31 at Edmonton - 8 p.m. (ABC)
- Game 7*: Monday, June 2 at Dallas - 8 p.m. (ESPN)
*if necessary
How many times have the Stars played the Oilers?
The Dallas Stars have played the Edmonton Oilers a total of 3 times in the regular season. The Stars won the season series 2-1.
Stars vs. Oilers History (2024-25 Regular Season)
- 10/19: Stars 4, Oilers 1
- 3/8: Oilers 5, Stars 4
- 3/26: Stars 4, Oilers 3
share
in this topic