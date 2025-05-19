National Hockey League Stars vs. Oilers: Playoff series schedule, scores, TV channel, how to watch Published May. 19, 2025 12:03 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Western Conference Finals round of the NHL Playoffs features a matchup between the Dallas Stars and the Edmonton Oilers. Check out everything you need to know about the series:

When is Stars vs. Oilers Game 1?

The Stars and Oilers will face off on Wednesday, May 21, in Dallas. The game starts at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Stars vs. Oilers Series Schedule

Below is the full schedule for the Stars-Oilers playoff series:

(P3) Edmonton Oilers vs. (C1) Dallas Stars

*if necessary

How many times have the Stars played the Oilers?

The Dallas Stars have played the Edmonton Oilers a total of 3 times in the regular season. The Stars won the season series 2-1.

Stars vs. Oilers History (2024-25 Regular Season)

