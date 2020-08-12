National Hockey League
NHL's 5OT Thriller Leads To In-Game Jokes
National Hockey League

NHL's 5OT Thriller Leads To In-Game Jokes

4 hours ago

The Stanley Cup Playoffs opened with a bang, as the Tampa Bay Lightning outlasted the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-2 in quintuple overtime to win the fourth-longest game in NHL history.

And while there was no shortage of game MVPs to choose from, the game ops team deserves a bit of special recognition, too. As the game wore on, social media delighted in the cheeky messages displayed on the video screen.

First:

Then:

And finally, as the game headed into the fifth OT period ...

As great as those messages were, the on-ice epic caught the attention of NHL players and teams, too.

Perhaps the most attentive parties ⁠— other than Columbus and Tampa Bay's players and fans ⁠— were the Carolina Hurricanes and Boston Bruins, who were scheduled to take the ice at Scotiabank Arena following the conclusion of the Lightning/Blue Jackets tilt.

Ultimately, the Hurricanes/Bruins game was pushed from an 8 p.m. ET Tuesday start time to 11 a.m. ET on Wednesday. The Hurricanes summed up their feelings on Twitter:

It's only fitting that an atypical Stanley Cup playoffs began with an atypical game. Game 2 of the best-of-seven series is scheduled for Thursday at 3 p.m. ET.

Get more from National Hockey League Add to your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
National Hockey League

Dumba Becomes First NHL Player To Kneel

Dumba Becomes First NHL Player To Kneel
The Canadian defenseman delivered a powerful speech and message prior to the start of the NHL's Western Conference playoffs.
August 2
National Hockey League

The Kraken Arrive in Seattle

The Kraken Arrive in Seattle
The NHL's newest expansion team, the Seattle Kraken, released their name, logo and color scheme on Thursday.
July 23
National Basketball Association

Sports World Mourns John Lewis' Passing

Sports World Mourns John Lewis' Passing
The legendary civil rights icon and 17-term Congressman died on Friday at the age of 80.
July 18
National Basketball Association

Sports World Celebrates Juneteenth

Sports World Celebrates Juneteenth
From Washington D.C. to Los Angeles and everywhere in between, leagues, teams, and players are honoring the holiday.
June 19
National Hockey League

On The Horizon

On The Horizon
The return of major sports is drawing closer. Now, our Martin Rogers writes, we just have to be patient a little longer.
June 9
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Fox Sports™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy. Advertising Choices. Do Not Sell my Personal Info
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX DeportesRegional Sports Networks