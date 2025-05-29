National Hockey League Capitals' Alex Ovechkin hasn't made decision on future after email mishap Updated May. 29, 2025 8:07 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Washington Capitals said Thursday that no decision has been made on Alex Ovechkin’s future in the NHL after an email was sent to season-ticket holders calling next season his last.

The team on social media said that the email was mistakenly sent by someone in the corporate sales department.

Ovechkin broke Wayne Gretzky's career goal-scoring record this spring and now has a total of 897. The upcoming 2025-26 season is his last on his current contract, signed in 2021, and he turns 40 in September.

Ovechkin has said he intends to play next season, which would be his 21st in the league.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

