2025 NHL Stanley Cup odds: Stars favored to win championship
2025 NHL Stanley Cup odds: Stars favored to win championship

Updated Apr. 15, 2025 8:43 a.m. ET

The NHL playoffs are nearly here. 

Postseason play begins on Saturday, April 19, as the Florida Panthers look to defend their Stanley Cup title. 

Can Connor McDavid and the Oilers overcome Florida this season? Will we have a new champion for the fifth time in five years?

Let's check out the Stanley Cup champion odds at DraftKings Sportsbook as of April 14. 

Stanley Cup Odds

Stars: +650 (bet $10 to win $75 total)
Panthers: +800 (bet $10 to win $90 total)
Avalanche: +850 (bet $10 to win $95 total)
Lightning: +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)
Oilers: +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)
Hurricanes: +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)
Golden Knights: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)
Capitals: +1100 (bet $10 to win $120 total)
Jets: +1100 (bet $10 to win $120 total)
Maple Leafs: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)
Kings: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)
Devils: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)
Senators: +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)
Wild: +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)
Blues: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)
Canadiens: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)
Flames: +40000 (bet $10 to win $4,010 total)
Blue Jackets: +60000 (bet $10 to win $6,010 total)

As of April 14, 14 of 16 teams have clinched a playoff berth, with a few teams vying for the last two spots with only six games left.

A different franchise has won the Stanley Cup in each of the past four years. The Lightning were the last team to repeat, winning it in 2020 and 2021. 

Prior to that, the Penguins won it back to back in 2016 and 2017, and before that, the last team to win consecutive titles was the Red Wings in 1997 and 1998.

The Panthers made it to the last two Stanley Cup Finals, falling to Las Vegas in 2023 and defeating Edmonton last season.

Of the last 10 NHL champions, six have been from the Eastern Conference and four have been from the West.

Just two of the last 10 Stanley Cup Finals have gone to seven games, and there hasn't been a sweep since the Red Wings beat the Capitals 4-0 back in 1998. 

Lastly, the last time the Stanley Cup winner finished with the best record in the regular season was in 2013 (Chicago Blackhawks).

The Winnipeg Jets (formerly the Atlanta Thrashers) currently have the best record in hockey. The franchise has never won the Stanley Cup.

