National Hockey League 2025 NHL Playoffs Schedule: How to watch NHL Finals, TV, streaming, free Published Apr. 24, 2025 3:31 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The NHL Playoffs are here! Check out when and where you can watch each game and NHL Stanley Cup Finals:

2025 NHL Playoffs Schedule

Thursday, April 24

Friday, April 25

Saturday, April 26

Sunday, April 27

First Round – East

(A1) Toronto Maple Leafs vs. (WC1) Ottawa Senators

(A2) Tampa Bay Lightning vs. (A3) Florida Panthers

(M1) Washington Capitals vs. (WC2) Montreal Canadiens

(M2) Carolina Hurricanes vs. (M3) New Jersey Devils

First Round – West

(C1) Winnipeg Jets vs. (WC2) St. Louis Blues

(C2) Dallas Stars vs. (C3) Colorado Avalanche

(P1) Vegas Golden Knights vs. (WC1) Minnesota Wild

(P2) Los Angeles Kings vs. (P3) Edmonton Oilers

When do the NHL playoffs start?

The first round of the NHL playoffs started on April 19.

How can I watch the NHL Playoffs?

The NHL playoffs will be broadcast on ABC, ESPN, and TNT. Most traditional cable/satellite subscriptions have packages including some or all of these channels. You can also stream the full NHL playoffs with streaming providers Sling, fubo TV, YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV and DIRECTV STREAM.

Who is in the 2025 NHL playoffs?

The 2025 NHL Playoff Bracket is set. Check out the teams playing here.

