Commanders WR Jaylin Lane Suffers Fractured, Dislocated Ankle

Washington Commanders receiver Jaylin Lane has a fractured and dislocated left ankle, according to a person familiar with the situation, after getting hurt in the team’s game against Indianapolis on Sunday in London.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Monday because the team had not announced Lane’s injury. Lane is expected to miss the rest of the season.

Lane was injured on a kickoff return in the third quarter and taken off the field on a cart.

His absence is another blow to the offense, which has been without standout left tackle Laremy Tunsil because of a torn left triceps muscle and lost franchise quarterback Jayden Daniels to a dislocated left elbow that sidelined him the past two games. Fill-in Marcus Mariota injured his right knee in the game against the Colts.

The Commanders (1-3) could get Daniels back as soon as this weekend when they host the New York Giants.

Reporting by The Associated Press.